Caterpillar Group President Tony Fassino has been elected ARTBA chair for 2025-2026. With 30 years of industry experience, he aims to advance infrastructure investment, support regulatory structure, broaden coalition for infrastructure development and prioritize safety and mobility efforts. For more information, visit artba.org.

ARTBA logo

Anthony (Tony) D. Fassino, group president, construction industries, Caterpillar Inc., has been elected 2025-2026 chair of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA). The announcement was made during ARTBA's national convention, held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in Dallas, Texas.

Fassino, a 30-year company veteran, has extensive expertise in engineering, sales, product development and operations across North America and Asia. Today, he is responsible for a global business that includes earthmoving, excavation, building construction products, global construction and infrastructure, construction industries services and Cat rental and used divisions, along with the segment's supply management group.

His roster of ARTBA volunteer leadership roles includes serving as senior vice chair (2025), first vice chair (2024) and vice chair-at-large (2021-23). Fassino co-chaired the association's reauthorization task force, a 27-member group that developed the industry's policy proposals for the next federal surface transportation bill due by Oct. 1, 2026. "Moving America Forward: A Blueprint for Strategic Highway & Public Investment" was unanimously approved by ARTBA's board in May 2025.

At an Oct. 1 ARTBA board meeting, Fassino outlined key issues driving the transportation construction industry's agenda for the year ahead. He noted these items were consistent with the association's five-year strategic plan. Among them:

• Securing robust and timely surface transportation program reauthorization that increases federal highway and public transportation investment to recapture the lost purchasing power from unforeseen inflation surge from 2021 to 2023.

• Pursuing a regulatory structure that supports expanded infrastructure improvements. Fassino said this means pushing for thoughtful solutions on regulations like Buy America expansion and the Occupational Safety & Health Administration's proposed heat rule to ensure they do not impose unnecessary requirements, along with ARTBA's ongoing legal advocacy efforts to stop federal overreach on issues like the Waters of the United States rule.

• Broadening the infrastructure coalition by partnering with the general business community to articulate how strong federal leadership facilitates a national transportation infrastructure network that promotes economic competitiveness, security and prosperity for all Americans.

• Developing a safety and mobility campaign that highlights the ability of infrastructure improvements to enhance daily life for all Americans and ensures that both roadway workers and motorists — with added emphasis on teen drivers — get home safely at the end of each day.

For more information, visit artba.org

Today's top stories