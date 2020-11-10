--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Snow Equipment Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Caterpillar Inc. Funds Initiative at South Dakota Mines

Tue November 10, 2020 - Midwest Edition #23
South Dakota School of Mines

Cat underground loader
Cat underground loader



Caterpillar is sponsoring a new partnership with South Dakota Mines that explores technologies such as autonomous robotic mining; software used to manage mining and construction operations; and new equipment that increases efficiency and safety. These technological advancements will increase sustainability of the earth's natural resources while improving productivity and promoting economic development.

South Dakota Mines will help lead Cat Labs MineStar Consortium, which partners university faculty and students with Caterpillar engineers and researchers to help build the next generation of mining and construction technology. The university has a long history in the development and advancement of mining.

The partnership could involve a range of projects from research and development in surface mining and reclamation in places like the Powder River Basin to the development of an underground area to test robotic mining equipment at the Sanford Underground Research Facility. Cat Labs MineStar Consortium is conceived to include other institutions, such as Western Dakota Tech. South Dakota Mines will work closely with all organizations in the consortium.

"This agreement is great news for the university and for the economy," said Jim Rankin, South Dakota Mines president. "The South Dakota mining industry employs more than 2,000 people who produce more than $500 million in products annually. This partnership builds on those past successes and will yield new business opportunities and a fantastic return on investment for the whole region."

The university's partnership with Caterpillar comes alongside an effort to add a new building on campus that includes three departments: The Department of Geology and Geological Engineering; the Department of Mining Engineering and Management; and the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering.

South Dakota Mines is one of only five universities in the United States to have all three departments on campus. The multidisciplinary research collaborations at South Dakota Mines have a history of creating advancements and innovation that benefit society.

With its central and convenient location, South Dakota Mines is well-positioned to become a hub that fosters innovation in mining. The new agreement with Caterpillar has potential to yield future opportunities including the development of spin-off companies and start-up businesses that advance the overall economic well-being of the region while promoting a new paradigm of mining that has environmental stewardship at its core.

For more information, visit sdsmt.edu.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Caterpillar Education mining South Dakota