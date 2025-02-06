Caterpillar has introduced the FM528 GF/LL forest machine, offering versatility for various tasks with Cat grapples, enhanced operator comfort, and efficient performance powered by a C4.4 engine. Its adaptability, safety features and multi-configurable design make it ideal for forestry and millyard work.

Caterpillar has introduced the FM528 GF/LL (general forestry/log loader), a forestry excavator designed for adaptability and efficiency.

This machine is crafted to meet the diverse demands of forestry professionals, providing them with versatility, enhanced operator comfort and cost-effective performance, according to Cat.

Engineered to Maximize Operator Efficiency

Whether it's land clearing, fire clean-up, chipping, grinder loading, mulching or processing, the Cat FM528 is equipped to tackle a variety of tasks with ease. The machine is compatible with a wide range of Cat forestry grapples, available in sizes from 52 in. to 60 in.

The machine is equipped with Triple Grouser track shoes that help provide high maneuverability while minimizing disturbance in soft, wet underfoot conditions, according to Cat. To help keep operators safe, the machine is equipped with a certified side-entry Forestry ROPS cab, which includes a spacious door and an easy-to-use tilt-up armrest. Refined visibility is integrated into the design with a large 1.25-in thick polycarbonate windshield, narrow cab pillars, large panoramic windows and a flat engine hood, helping operators maximize engagement with their work environment.

Versatility at Core

The Cat FM528 offers a unique fixed or live heel and blade configuration, allowing operators to easily adapt to various applications like navigating steep terrain, managing heavy logs or performing detailed sorting tasks.

With options for processor, roadbuilder, log loader and knuckleboom loader controls, this multi-configurable machine helps crews easily transition between forestry and millyard work, increasing productivity and profitability.

Efficiency Meets Performance

Powered by the Cat C4.4 173 hp (129 kW) engine and an advanced electrohydraulic system, the FM528 is designed to help lower fuel consumption while delivering superior performance, according to Cat. The high-torque engine operates effectively at low RPMs, minimizing maintenance costs from wear and tear while maintaining precision in various job tasks. Further, the hydraulic system features cooling E-Fans with reversing capabilities to optimize engine efficiency and temperature control.

Sharing common parts and service with the Cat Next Generation excavator line, the FM528 ensures readily available components, significantly reducing downtime, according to Cat. Using Cat long-life fuel and hydraulic oil filters with extended and synchronized service intervals also helps lower maintenance expenses.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

