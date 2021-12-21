The flexible hammers can be configured for joystick or pedal control to suit the operator’s preference when working in quarry, demolition and general construction applications.

Built for high production on large excavators, the new Cat H190 S and H215 S Performance Series hammers deliver consistent breaking power.

Their efficient operation cycle results in less waste from internal heat for more power delivered to the tool, according to the manufacturer. With piston and tool matched in diameter and mass, these new hammers offer increased power transmission frequency. Operators can switch power mode from high frequency/low power to low frequency/high power, giving the ability to fine tune power to the material being broken.

While powerful, the new H190 S and H215 S hammers lead in operator comfort and machine protection with their proprietary buffering material that dampens vibration feedback to the carrier. Automatic shut-off that prevents blank firing and hammer damage can be temporarily turned off for horizontal and overhead operation in tunneling and mining applications.

The flexible hammers can be configured for joystick or pedal control to suit the operator's preference when working in quarry, demolition and general construction applications.

Cat Excavator Pairing Advantages

Tuned to deliver the highest possible work rates with Cat next gen excavators, the new H190 S hammer is sized for operation on Cat 349 through 374 models, while the larger H215 S is designed for the 374 and 395. Auto Stop instantly terminates hammering when the tool breaks through material, preventing damage to both the carrier and hammer.

Next gen excavators automatically recognize the H190 S and H215 S hammers and prompt operators to select the correct tool program. Protecting the cab and keeping the attachment in predefined operating areas at the job site, the new hammer dimensions are included in Cat E-Fence technology.

Through the Cat excavators Product Link technology, users can quickly locate the hammer attachment using the Cat App. Hammer pressure and flow rates are viewed on the in-cab monitor and can be configured manually or automatically using the touchscreen display.

Minimized Maintenance

All daily checks and routine service can be performed without removing the new H190 S and H215 S hammers from the carrier, saving time. Steady internal gas pressure throughout the duration of the annual service interval eliminates the need for frequent charge inspection.

The lower bushing's rotatable design optimizes service life to minimize parts costs, while the bushing can be quickly serviced in the field using hand tools.

A standard on-board autolube system provides continual greasing during hammer operation to improve attachment longevity. For operating in extreme environments, an optional wear package protects the hammer housing from damage.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

