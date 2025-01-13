List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Caterpillar Kicks Off its Next 100 Years of Innovation, Industry Leadership

    Caterpillar Inc. celebrates its 100th anniversary with events across the US, reflecting on a century of innovation in manufacturing and industry leadership. Caterpillar looks ahead to the next 100 years with plans for continued customer-centric innovation and growth.

    Mon January 13, 2025 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar

    Caterpillar Inc. marked its 100th anniversary with celebrations throughout the United States that commemorate a monumental moment in the company's history. The iconic manufacturing company officially turns 100 on April 15, marking a century of customer-centric innovation and industry-leading transformation.

    The Holt Manufacturing Company and the C.L. Best Tractor Co. merged to form what was then known as the Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1925. From the company's first track-type tractor designed to pull combine harvesters in Northern California to autonomous construction and mining equipment and engines that power the world today, Caterpillar products and services have helped its customers complete infrastructure projects that have shaped the modern world.

    "Our success over the last 100 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the continued trust of our customers and the support of our dealers and business partners," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "I am proud to lead such a strong team, and I'm confident Caterpillar will continue to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world over the next 100 years."

    Celebrations took place in Sanford, N.C., and Peoria, Ill. At the company's global headquarters in Irving, Texas, the families of company founders C.L. Best and Benjamin Holt will gather with company leaders and employees to celebrate the first 100 years of innovation as Caterpillar begins its journey into the next century.

    The Centennial World Tour embarked on its journey to visit Caterpillar facilities around the world and provide an interactive and immersive experience for employees and visitors. The company also is commemorating the milestone with limited-edition "Centennial Grey" painted machines available for purchase in 2025.

    Caterpillar invites its global employees, customers and stakeholders to join in its 100th anniversary celebrations all year long.

    For more information, visit caterpillar.com/100.




    Today's top stories

    PA Turnpike Work Preps for the Future

    VIDEO: JCB, VetsAid Partner to Support Veterans With Special Edition Teleskid Loader

    Researchers Hope to Create Active Roles for All in Construction Safety Policy

    Terex Utilities Names Top 5 Tech Tips of 2024

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Speak at AED Summit

    Construction Association of Michigan, Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan Present Great Lakes Design, Construction EXPO 2025

    ADVANCE to Unveil Compact Mixer at World of Concrete 2025

    Historic RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C., Set to Be Demolished in Late January



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary Business News Caterpillar