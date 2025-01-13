Caterpillar Inc. celebrates its 100th anniversary with events across the US, reflecting on a century of innovation in manufacturing and industry leadership. Caterpillar looks ahead to the next 100 years with plans for continued customer-centric innovation and growth.

Photo courtesy of Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. marked its 100th anniversary with celebrations throughout the United States that commemorate a monumental moment in the company's history. The iconic manufacturing company officially turns 100 on April 15, marking a century of customer-centric innovation and industry-leading transformation.

The Holt Manufacturing Company and the C.L. Best Tractor Co. merged to form what was then known as the Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1925. From the company's first track-type tractor designed to pull combine harvesters in Northern California to autonomous construction and mining equipment and engines that power the world today, Caterpillar products and services have helped its customers complete infrastructure projects that have shaped the modern world.

"Our success over the last 100 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the continued trust of our customers and the support of our dealers and business partners," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "I am proud to lead such a strong team, and I'm confident Caterpillar will continue to help our customers build a better, more sustainable world over the next 100 years."

Celebrations took place in Sanford, N.C., and Peoria, Ill. At the company's global headquarters in Irving, Texas, the families of company founders C.L. Best and Benjamin Holt will gather with company leaders and employees to celebrate the first 100 years of innovation as Caterpillar begins its journey into the next century.

The Centennial World Tour embarked on its journey to visit Caterpillar facilities around the world and provide an interactive and immersive experience for employees and visitors. The company also is commemorating the milestone with limited-edition "Centennial Grey" painted machines available for purchase in 2025.

Caterpillar invites its global employees, customers and stakeholders to join in its 100th anniversary celebrations all year long.

For more information, visit caterpillar.com/100.

