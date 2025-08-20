Caterpillar introduced the Cat D1500 diesel generator set delivering 1.5 MW of standby power. It offers compact size, reduced weight, compliance with industry standards, remote monitoring abilities, and energy management features for enhanced reliability and efficiency in standby power applications.

The generator set delivers 1.5 MW of standby power from a compact 32.1-liter Cat C32B engine. It occupies up to 13 percent less floor space and is up to 32 percent lighter than the previous model at this power rating, making it ideal for locations where space is constrained, according to Caterpillar.

The reduced weight provides economic benefits for customers, including lower shipping and installation costs, and it also can reduce setup and structural support requirements. Now available at Cat dealers in North America, the Cat D1500 is designed for a wide range of 60 Hz applications.

Superior Performance for Standby Power Applications

The Cat D1500 generator set offers numerous features, making it ideal for supplying standby power, according to Caterpillar.

It conforms to ISO 8528-5 steady state and transient response requirements, thereby ensuring that operational continuity is maintained during power outages or peak load times.

The generator set complies with NFPA 110 Level 1 Type 10 standards for fast power restoration during outages. It is UL 2200 3rd-edition certified for both the United States and Canada, providing enhanced safety assurance. It also meets the U.S. EPA Tier II emission standard for stationary emergency use.

"In this evolving energy landscape where space is at a premium, the Cat D1500's compact size and high power density make it an ideal choice for customers looking to add reliable standby power," said Melissa Busen, senior vice president of Caterpillar's electric power division.

Asset Monitoring, Energy Management

Customers will be able to remotely monitor, locate and manage the Cat D1500 generator set through a web interface or mobile app. Available with a subscription, it enables users to track performance and troubleshoot remotely, ultimately avoiding the costly implications of downtime.

The generator set is equipped with a standard controller that automatically starts the unit during a power outage to deliver reliable backup power. For greater control and efficiency, it can be configured with the Cat energy control system (ECS), offering enhanced monitoring, remote access and load management capabilities. Cat ECS controllers also support paralleling and seamless integration with power management systems, making them ideal for more complex standby power applications.

For more information, visit www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/power-systems/electric-power/diesel-generator-sets.html.

