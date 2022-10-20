The Cat 259D3 compact track loader with mulch bucket.

To improve machine efficiency in nursery and landscape applications, Caterpillar introduced new attachments for its range of Cat skid steer loaders (SSL), compact track loaders (CTL) and compact wheel loaders (CWL).

These purpose-built attachments cover multiple tasks, including the handling and scooping of trees, shrubs and bushes, removing and carrying stumps, and loading mulch.

New Cat nursery fork, tree scoop bucket and 1 cu. yd. mulch bucket attachments improve machine utilization for Cat SSL, CTL and CWL models. The new Cat stump buckets and nursery grapples are specifically designed to efficiently work with Cat SSL and CTL machines.

The full range of new attachments feature durable construction for reliability in the field, and deeply serrated steps integrated into attachment design deliver secure footing for operators when entering and exiting the loaders.

Manual, Hydraulic Forks

Ideal for handling ball and burlap trees as well as large potted plants, Cat nursery forks come in manual and hydraulic designs. Both offer a hydraulic pivoting fork that allows the left fork to swing open to fit around multiple root balls. The right fork adjusts either manually or hydraulically, depending on the version, allowing contractors to pick and place desired trees and plants and load/unload them quickly and efficiently.

With their 70.4-in. usable fork length, the new large-capacity nursery forks can hold up to three 28-in. root balls or one 54-in. root ball. The pivoting fork design delivers maximum opening for grasping large root balls, while the side shifting fork provides greater control and proper fit when handling different sized root balls.

The 25-degree, diamond tread plate fork provides a secure grip for maximum load retention, matching the cut angle of more B&B plants. Its integrated grab handle offers a secure contact point for machine entry/exit.

Pivoting Nursery Grapple

Similar to nursery forks, the new Cat nursery grapple is well suited for handling ball and burlap trees and potted plants. Its paddle shape wraps around root balls ranging in size from 28 to 54 in. without damaging the root system or tree.

Offering better control and placement, the grapple's pivoting design helps manipulate the load in numerous positions to reduce the need for manually handling heavy plants while placing them at the nursery or loading them for transport. The tool is capable of swinging 90 degrees to the left and right, and its ability to downward tilt reaching nearly 90 degrees at any point of rotation allows easy laying of material for loading.

Mulch Bucket

The new 1.0 cu. yd. mulch bucket loads mulch into pickup trucks and tight spaces. With its narrow, 56-in. width, the mulch bucket comfortably loads material inside the bed of most pickup trucks without concern for contact or damage.

Minimizing waste, its smaller profile delivers the necessary clearance to load trucks without material spillage. Its 1-yd. measurement is lasered into the side of the bucket, allowing customers to be confident they are getting a full load. The design's adjustable machine interface provides proper ground contact with different hinge pin heights, so it works effectively throughout the range of Cat SSL, CTL and CWL machines.

Easily Handle Stumps

Designed for land clearing and the removal of invasive trees, stumps and large shrubs, the stump bucket for Cat SSL and CTL models is purpose designed for removing and carrying tree stumps. Long and narrow floors allow for easy digging around and below tree and large shrub root balls. Its serrated side plates easily saw through stubborn roots, while replaceable teeth ensure long service life with a BHL style that can be changed to fork or pick style teeth. Heavy steel construction withstands twisting and prying in the tough jobs for long life reliability.

Scoop Trees

The Cat tree scoop efficiently handles shrubs and small trees at nursery sites and in landscaping applications. Capable of digging and scooping up to a 36-in. diameter, the scoop easily transports or transplants trees and other materials. The spade profile easily digs into the ground, and a flattened tip cuts roots for easy tree removal. Welded gussets and thick plates lend to its rugged design and increased durability.

