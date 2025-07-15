Caterpillar and Luck Stone celebrate one million tons autonomously hauled at Bull Run Quarry. This milestone showcases the success of autonomy in the aggregates industry, highlighting safety, productivity and future scalability. The collaboration demonstrates innovation, customer focus, productivity gains, safety enhancements and sustainability efforts, setting a precedent for the industry and paving the way for further autonomy deployment.

Caterpillar photo Caterpillar, Inc. and Luck Stone announced a significant milestone in their ongoing collaboration: one million tons autonomously hauled at Luck Stone's Bull Run Quarry in Chantilly, Va.

Caterpillar, Inc. and Luck Stone announced a significant milestone in their ongoing collaboration: one million tons autonomously hauled at Luck Stone's Bull Run Quarry in Chantilly, Va.

The achievement marks a first for Caterpillar in the aggregates industry and underscores the success of Caterpillar's autonomous haulage system (AHS) in a quarry environment. The milestone demonstrates the safety and productivity of autonomy beyond traditional large mining applications.

"This milestone is a powerful demonstration of what's possible when we collaborate with our customers to deliver solutions for their critical needs," said Denise Johnson, group president, resource industries, Caterpillar. "Reaching one million tons hauled autonomously at Bull Run shows that autonomy isn't just for mining — it's scalable, reliable and ready to transform the aggregates industry. We're proud to collaborate with Luck Stone to lead that transformation."

"This autonomous journey with Caterpillar has been one of the most powerful and transformative projects in our 100-year history," said Charlie Luck, president and CEO, Luck Companies. "What once felt like a dream at our Bull Run site is now a reality — thanks to the trust, collaboration and shared commitment between our teams.

"Reaching the one million tons hauled milestone has engaged every part of our operation, from training and mine planning to operating efficiency and teamwork, proving that this technology can work, and work well, in a quarry environment. Most importantly, it's creating opportunities for our associates to grow, lead and be part of something groundbreaking.

"At Luck Stone, our mission is to ignite human potential, and this project is an example of what's possible when people, purpose and progress come together. We're grateful to Caterpillar and confident that operators across the country will have a similar experience."

Strategic Relationship Built on Innovation

The collaboration between Caterpillar and Luck Stone began with a shared vision to transform quarry operations through technology. Bull Run Quarry became the first site in the aggregates industry to deploy Caterpillar's autonomous Cat 777 trucks, supported by a full autonomy technology stack and site integration services.

Since the initial deployment, the collaboration has focused on validating autonomy along with the people and processes in conditions that are typical in quarry operations but distinct from mining.

Why One Million Tons Matters

Reaching the one million tons hauled autonomously milestone confirms that autonomous haulage can deliver consistent, repeatable performance. Also it signals how autonomous solutions will address skilled labor shortages, improve site safety, increase operational efficiency and upskill quarry employees to run autonomy.

Strategic Alignment With Customer Back Innovation

This milestone aligns with Caterpillar's enterprise strategy in several key areas:

• Customer Back Solutions: Luck Stone's operational insights helped shape the deployment and refinement of the AHS.

• Productivity: Autonomous trucks have demonstrated improved cycle consistency and reduced idle time.

• Safety: Removing operators from the cab reduces exposure to potential hazards and enhances site control.

• Sustainability: Autonomy enables more efficient fuel use and supports emissions reduction goals.

Looking Ahead

Caterpillar and Luck Stone continue to explore opportunities to expand autonomy across additional sites and applications. The success at Bull Run sets a precedent for the broader aggregates industry and reinforces the companies' commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

For more information, visit cat.com.

Today's top stories