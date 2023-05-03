List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Caterpillar Simplifies Model Nomenclature for its Soil Compactor Line

    Wed May 03, 2023 - National Edition
    Caterpillar


    To correlate with the GC models in the compaction product family, all models within the soil compactor line will feature weight-based names derived from the metric tonnage class in which the model competes.
    To correlate with the GC models in the compaction product family, all models within the soil compactor line will feature weight-based names derived from the metric tonnage class in which the model competes.
    To correlate with the GC models in the compaction product family, all models within the soil compactor line will feature weight-based names derived from the metric tonnage class in which the model competes.

    Caterpillar has launched an initiative to simplify nomenclature for select models in the Cat vibratory soil compactor range.

    To correlate with the GC models in the compaction product family, all models within the soil compactor line will feature weight-based names derived from the metric tonnage class in which the model competes. Additionally, the model series descriptor letter suffix will be removed.

    The Cat vibratory soil compactor line includes smooth and padfoot drum designs offering compaction widths ranging from 50 to 84 in. Durable and reliable, the rollers deliver high compaction performance, speed and gradeability to maximize productivity on a range of soil types and applications, according to the manufacturer.

    The Cat CS10 GC, CS11 GC and CP11 GC Vibratory Soil Compactors retain their current nomenclature. The updated vibratory soil compactor models include:

    For more information, visit www.cat.com/paving.




