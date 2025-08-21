Caterpillar upgrades its Cat 140 LVR motor grader to the next generation platform, enhancing versatility, safety, and efficiency for various operations. Features include improved visibility, operator comfort, fuel efficiency, and technology capabilities. Expected launch in early 2026.

Caterpillar announced its new Cat 140 LVR motor grader, upgrading it to the next generation platform. The new model will launch in early 2026.

"Versatility in operation has always been Caterpillar's strength, and the 140 motor grader has been a classic demonstration of that virtue," said Pablo dos Santos, Caterpillar global product application specialist.

"Over the years, customers have shown that the 140's usefulness and flexibility have few limits," added dos Santos. "Its frame lends itself to easy transportation, and its power and performance have seen it put to work in everything from snow clearance to grading operations, in addition to its everyday use in roadbuilding and ditching."

Dos Santos said the machine's versatility, which has made it popular with rental fleets as well as government and municipal contracts, will be enhanced by moving to the next generation platform.

Safety and efficiency rely on good visibility, so the Cat 140 motor grader features the cab design from the 120 next gen models. Larger windows provide better visibility out of the cab, ensuring better allround views, including moldboard and tires, while an as-standard rearview camera augments direct lines of sight, according to Caterpillar.

The camera feed is integrated into the 10-in. touchscreen, which also provides operator access to other functions such as Cat Grade. A new seat takes advantage of the next gen cab's foot space and hip room, offering a variety of adjustments to improve operator comfort and help reduce fatigue. The cab features revised seatbelt and safety harness options.

The new Cat 140 continues its proven design and reliability to help with low operating costs, coupled with favorable fuel efficiency. The 140 features banked and centralized access checkpoints that can help make daily maintenance a breeze rather than a bind, according to Caterpillar.

In addition, "The new 140 provides a ‘sweet spot' power-to-weight ratio with excellent fuel consumption rates," said dos Santos. "There is a lot of good information collected so far from the multiple machines being tested around the world, with more than 40,000 hours accumulated so far."

The new Cat 140 offers expanded technology capabilities, from simple features to improve operator's comfort, like the stable blade, to fully calibrated 3D systems to help reduce the total cost of ownership.

"It's exciting to see Caterpillar's most popular motor grader model joining the Cat 120 motor grader receiving next generation treatment," said dos Santos. "We expect it will only add to the machine's popularity."

For more information, visit cat.com

