Anglo American's Quellaveco mine in Peru is achieving exceptional results with Caterpillar's autonomous mining trucks. Ferreyros provides specialized support, highlighting the success of Cat MineStar technology in improving safety and operational efficiency. Collaboration between Anglo American, Caterpillar, and Ferreyros drives continued success and sets new standards in the mining industry.

Ferreyros announced that Anglo American has achieved exceptional operational results at its Quellaveco mine in Moquegua, using the Cat MineStar Command autonomous hauling solution.

The fleet of 32 Cat 794 autonomous mining trucks that has been operating at Quellaveco is receiving specialized support from Ferreyros.

"We are very proud of Quellaveco's success, whose autonomous operation reflects the strength and innovation of mining in Peru," said Santiago Basualdo, manager of Ferreyros' large-scale mining division. "We are proud to be part of this story, which continues to set new standards, demonstrating the significant benefits of Caterpillar's autonomous technology and the quality of the human team behind the machines."

Ferreyros, in close collaboration with Caterpillar, supports numerous equipment fleets in Peru, including this fleet of autonomous trucks. Ferreyros provides ongoing support for the Cat 794 autonomous trucks in Quellaveco. Ferreyros employees provide comprehensive support to this operation through maintenance, spare parts supply and component repair.

World-Class Technology

Cat MineStar technology improves safety, helps increase productivity and uses advanced systems to operate in any conditions, including rain, dust and fog, according to Caterpillar.

Marc Cameron, Caterpillar senior vice president, highlighted Anglo American's success in Quellaveco with the use of Cat Command for haulage.

"We are proud of the continued proven results and performance of the Cat 794 autonomous fleet in Quellaveco," Cameron said. "The mine has demonstrated high utilization and exceptional physical availability, driven by the collaboration between Anglo American, Caterpillar and Ferreyros. We look forward to expanding and implementing new Caterpillar technologies in Peru."

(This article has been translated from Spanish to English)

