Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Clinic and Bedrock mark milestone with topping off of Global Peak Performance Center. Facility, opening in 2027, will be world's largest sports training center. The partnership aims to enhance athlete performance, using medical innovation for holistic care and offer multidisciplinary services to the public.

Cleveland Clinic photo To date, nearly 200 tradespeople have contributed 53,000 hours of labor to move and install 2,400 tons of steel.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Clinic and Bedrock marked a significant milestone July 8 with the ceremonial topping off of the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center. The event celebrated the completion of the development's structural frame. To date, nearly 200 tradespeople have contributed 53,000 hours of labor to move and install 2,400 tons of steel.

The 210,000-sq.-ft. facility set to open in 2027, designed by Populous and located on the Cuyahoga River, will be one of the world's largest and most advanced sports training and performance centers.

In keeping with construction tradition, the final 66-ft. beam — signed by team executives, project team members and community stakeholders — was lifted into place, adorned with an American flag and evergreen tree symbolizing strength and longevity. Representatives of the city of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Whiting-Turner, Ironworkers Union Local #17 and Forest City Erectors joined for the occasion.

"Today marks a historic day for the Cavaliers, for Cleveland and for athletes around the world," said Dan Gilbert, Cleveland Cavaliers chairman and Bedrock founder and chairman. "This milestone reflects the exceptional work of the dedicated tradespeople and the strength of our partnership with the Cleveland Clinic and the city. This is more than a new building — it is the future of performance, health and innovation on Cleveland's riverfront."

The Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center is the first vertical development of ‘The Riverfront,' Bedrock's 3.5 million-sq.-ft. master plan, which will activate 12 acres of accessible space, including a riverwalk and green space adjacent to the new practice facility. As part of a 25-year partnership extension between the Cavaliers and the Cleveland Clinic, the performance center will use medical innovation for holistic care and injury prevention, nutrition, recovery and performance analysis.

"Our vision for the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center is to create a basketball training facility that resides at the forefront of innovation, technology and architecture," said Koby Altman, Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations. "A soon-to-be iconic global destination for elite and recreational athletes, this facility will represent a huge investment towards our future alongside our tremendous partner the Cleveland Clinic."

The performance center will serve the public, offering multidisciplinary team services in cardiology, neurology, nutrition, psychology and genetics.

"This milestone is a symbol of what's possible when Cleveland institutions come together with a shared vision and deep commitment to our community," said Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic and the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair. "Through our long-standing partnership with the Cavaliers and collaboration with the city, county and Bedrock, we are building a one-of-a-kind destination for innovation, wellness and human performance. This facility will serve not only elite athletes, but also individuals and families across our region — expanding access to cutting-edge care, recovery and training that empowers people at every level to live healthier, more active lives."

For more information, visit nba.com/cavaliers/performancecenter.

