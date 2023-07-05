Richard “RJ” Swaw

The Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties (CAWGC) announced its 2023 undergraduate scholarship winners. The program was instituted in 1996 and has awarded scholarships to those pursuing degrees in the construction field.

Applicants must be the son/daughter of an owner; the son/daughter of a full-time employee of a CAWGC member company; or the son/daughter of a Will/Grundy union building tradesman, who will be attending college full-time in the fall of 2023 or a present full-time college student who is pursuing an undergraduate degree.

A construction-related major and a minimum 2.0 GPA also is required. This year's scholarship winners are:

Gea Alberico — attending the University of Iowa and majoring in mechanical engineering. She will be graduating in December 2023 and hopes to work for a construction-based engineering firm in project management or construction vehicle design. Gea is the daughter of Luigi Alberico of member firm JS Alberico Construction.

Alexander Bird — will be a sophomore attending Lewis University with a major in physics and engineering. He plans to design better equipment and create new safety measures for the construction industry. Zander is the son of Dean Bird, an IBEW Local 176 journeyman wireman.

Jordan Boban — will be a sophomore in the fall at Iowa State University, with a major in civil engineering. She also is on the executive council of Alpha Gamma Delta, serving as the director of property. Her goal is to become a construction project manager, and she hopes to intern in the civil engineering field next summer. Jordan is the daughter of Robert Boban, an IBEW Local 176 journeyman wireman.

Noah Boeckmann — will be a sophomore in the fall at Michigan Technological University, majoring in electrical engineering. He has a special interest in robotics and hopes to work in an environment where he can creatively find solutions to assembly processes in the construction industry. Noah is the son of Stephen Boeckmann of member firm JM Electric Services.

Ryan Cox — will be a sophomore in the fall of 2023, attending Milwaukee School of Engineering, majoring in mechanical engineering. He believes his focus will be on materials of mechanical engineering and aspires to attend graduate school someday. Ryan is the son of Jason Cox of member firm Len Cox & Sons.

Brody Fatlan — a 2023 graduate ranked first in his class at Gardner-South Wilmington High School, he will be attending Joliet Junior College to earn an associate degree in construction management. While attending high school, he also was in the WILCO HETP program earning one of the highest GPAs. He plans to become the fourth generation of the Fatlan men to join Local 150 as an operating engineer and carry on the family business, Fatlan Trucking & Excavating, a CAWGC member company.

Alexander Gordon — Earned a 4.0 GPA this past fall as a freshman attending the University of Illinois with a major in civil engineering. He plans to complete this degree, and then earn a master's degree in structural engineering. His goal is to rebuild and reconnect America for every citizen by redesigning cities to be less vehicle-dependent, with a smaller carbon footprint. Alexander is the son of Elias M. Gordon of member firm Gordon Law Office.

Cody Hazzard — a 2023 graduate of Yorkville Christian High School with a 4.0 GPA, Cody plans to attend Missouri Science & Technology to study architectural engineering and play D2 baseball. He would one day like to combine his passion for fishing with his love of math and become a design engineer for a fishing industry company. Cody is the son of Jim Hazzard of Brieser Construction, a CAWGC member company.

Arie Hofman — a 2023 graduate of Crete Monee High School with a 3.94 GPA and very impressive college entrance exam scores, he plans to attend Valparaiso University to study mechanical engineering. His fascination with inner workings of engines has him wanting to work at creating machinery, but his career goal is to one day start his own trade-based business. Arie is the son of Craig Hofman, a member of Laborers Local No. 5.

Kaden Humphries — will be a sophomore in the fall, attending the University of Illinois as an electrical engineering major. He hopes to be the fourth generation owning and growing his family's business Clennon Electric. Kaden is the son of Bryan and Christine Humphries of member firm Clennon Electric.

Kyle Humphries — will be a senior in the fall at the University of Illinois, majoring in electrical engineering. Upon completing this degree, he plans on working in the electrical contracting field in Will County. Kyle is the son of Bryan and Christine Humphries of member firm Clennon Electric.

Liam Knott — graduating in spring of 2023 from Lincoln-Way West High School, he will attend Milwaukee School of Engineering to major in civil engineering. He aspires to obtain his PE licensure with a goal to help construction teams reduce their carbon footprint and improve environmental stability using smart infrastructure. He is the son of David Knott of member firm LA Sites Sewer & Water.

Bridget Knowles — Entering her second year in fall of 2023 at St. Mary's College to pursue a dual degree in engineering from Notre Dame and math from St. Mary's, she is leaning toward civil engineering so she can create structures such as roads and bridges. Bridget is the daughter of Daniel Knowles of member firm D Construction Inc.

Teagan Kubinski — a 2023 graduate of Joliet Catholic Academy, pursuing a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati. While at school, she will be competing on the dance team. Her career path includes designing, advising and planning construction projects or working with a team to create an innovative design to simplify workers' lives. Teagan is the daughter of Rich Kubinski, a member of Local No. 150 operating engineers.

Frank Ryan — will be a junior in the fall, attending the Milwaukee School of Engineering majoring in civil engineering. He aspires to pass both the PE and FE exams and begin working with a large construction company as a field or civil engineer, one day owning his own company. Frank is the son of Lawrence Ryan, a Laborers Local #68 member.

Thomas Sieczkowski — as a sophomore attending the University of Illinois, he earned a 3.9 GPA while studying industrial engineering. He will be in Houston, Texas, in the summer of 2023 completing an internship with ExxonMobil. Thomas is the son of Bill Sieczkowski of member firm R. Carlson and Sons Inc.

Richard "RJ" Swaw — a 2023 graduate of St. Rita of Cascia High School with a weighted GPA of 4.52. He will be attending Purdue University Northwest to major in computer engineering while also playing D2 ice hockey. He plans to use his degree to develop construction and building safety monitoring systems or new software technology for the more efficient use of construction resources. RJ is the son of Rick Swaw, a Sprinkler Fitters Local No. 281 member.

Neve VanDuyne — will be a sophomore at the University of Michigan, majoring in business administration. She earned a 4.0 in the fall, when she was also working remotely 15 hours per week for a Will County law firm. Ultimately, she would like to concentrate in business law and become a corporate/construction attorney. Neve is the daughter of David VanDuyne, an IBEW Local 176 journeyman wireman.

