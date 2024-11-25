CDOT and SEMA Construction have started the $114 million I-25 and U.S. Highway 50B interchange project in Pueblo. The new interchange will enhance safety and traffic flow with a diverging diamond design, aiming for completion by summer 2027. Minimal traffic disruptions are anticipated during initial construction.

Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation A rendering of the section of Interstate 25 impacted by the interchange project.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with SEMA Construction of Centennial, Colo., began construction of the new Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 50B interchange on Nov. 18, 2024.

The $114 million project is in Pueblo on I-25 from mile point 99.7 to MP 101.4 and on U.S. 50 from MP 315.9 to MP 316.6.

Work consists of building five new bridge structures, retaining walls and noise walls, roadway and ramp reconstruction, embankment, safety improvements, drainage and erosion control along the 5 mi. of impacted roadway.

When complete, the new interchange will be located just north of the existing location and operate as a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) to increase safety and mobility for drivers.

"The new I-25/U.S. 50B interchange is a priority for CDOT because the current interchange poses safety concerns with many trucks on the interstate hitting the low clearance bridge or getting stuck on the interchange itself. The new diverging diamond interchange will help improve traffic flow on this important freight corridor and increase safety and mobility for all road users," CDOT Region 2 Transportation Director Shane Ferguson said.

When driving a DDI, motorists proceed through a traffic signal upon entering the interchange and follow their lane to the opposite side of the roadway. Left-turn movements are eliminated with a DDI, which minimizes T-bone-type crashes.

Construction activity will take place adjacent to the roadway to minimize the impacts on I-25 and U.S. 50 traffic during the first year of construction. Work will be performed in phases and working times will vary, but motorists can generally expect construction between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Lane closures, shoulder closures, reduced speeds in the work zone, delays and detours are expected throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed in early summer 2027.

Minimal traffic impacts are anticipated during the initial construction phase in November and December.

