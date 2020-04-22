Cedarapids Introduces MJ55 Jaw Module for Large Quarries

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Cedarapids Introduces MJ55 Jaw Module for Large Quarries

Wed April 22, 2020 - National Edition
Terex MPS


The structure includes oversize walkways, repositionable stairs and guard rails for safe access.
The structure includes oversize walkways, repositionable stairs and guard rails for safe access.
The structure includes oversize walkways, repositionable stairs and guard rails for safe access. The module combines the JW55 jaw crusher, sloped hopper, Cedarapids 52x20 feeder and straight line conveyor on a galvanized steel structure.

Designed around its JW55 jaw crusher, the Cedarapids MJ55 modular jaw crusher is designed for large quarries or contractors that want a stationary type design without the complexity of a normal stick-built plant.

The module combines the JW55 jaw crusher, sloped hopper, Cedarapids 52x20 feeder and straight line conveyor on a galvanized steel structure.

The standard structure can be transported in standard shipping containers plus a flat rack for the crusher and can be bolted together quickly on site with basic tools.

The three configurations offered for the feed hopper allow for the optimum size to match up to the equipment that is being used to load the machine.

The structure includes oversize walkways, repositionable stairs and guard rails for safe access. Three plant emergency stops are placed conveniently around the platform for easy access during operation. Optional mounting feet allow for the basic unit to be installed on compacted gravel base.

The MJ55 comes with hydraulic CCS jaw adjustment controls but can be optioned up with the addition of the CCM switch gear panel. Additional options include a cross plant magnet and off plant conveyor starter kit.

For more information, visit www.terexmps.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Cedarapids Crushers New Products Recycling Recycling & Processing Equipment Terex