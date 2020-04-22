Cedarapids Introduces MJ55 Jaw Module for Large Quarries

The structure includes oversize walkways, repositionable stairs and guard rails for safe access.

Designed around its JW55 jaw crusher, the Cedarapids MJ55 modular jaw crusher is designed for large quarries or contractors that want a stationary type design without the complexity of a normal stick-built plant.

The module combines the JW55 jaw crusher, sloped hopper, Cedarapids 52x20 feeder and straight line conveyor on a galvanized steel structure.

The standard structure can be transported in standard shipping containers plus a flat rack for the crusher and can be bolted together quickly on site with basic tools.

The three configurations offered for the feed hopper allow for the optimum size to match up to the equipment that is being used to load the machine.

The structure includes oversize walkways, repositionable stairs and guard rails for safe access. Three plant emergency stops are placed conveniently around the platform for easy access during operation. Optional mounting feet allow for the basic unit to be installed on compacted gravel base.

The MJ55 comes with hydraulic CCS jaw adjustment controls but can be optioned up with the addition of the CCM switch gear panel. Additional options include a cross plant magnet and off plant conveyor starter kit.

For more information, visit www.terexmps.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.