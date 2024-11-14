Photo courtesy of Chadwick-BaRoss Jeremy Jordan

Chadwick-BaRoss Inc. and Thompsonrolec Enterprises LLC (Thompson Equipment), recently announced the appointment of Jeremy Jordan as president of both companies.

"Jeremy's appointment marks an important chapter in the history of both companies," said Yedidia Koschitzky, chairman of Chadwick-BaRoss and Thompson Equipment. "His leadership, and deep long-tenured knowledge of the companies for over 30 years, positions us to meet the growing needs of our markets, strengthen our regional focus, and continue the legacy of nearly a century of excellence. We are confident that Jeremy will take these companies to new heights."

Jordan's journey with Chadwick-BaRoss started in 1992 as an apprentice in the track shop. Since then, he has risen through the ranks, holding various roles, including shop technician, field service technician, used/rental fleet manager, general manager, sales territory manager and, most recently, vice president of Chadwick-BaRoss. His hands-on experience in both technical and managerial positions has equipped him with a unique perspective on the challenges and opportunities within the industry.

Construction Equipment Guide (CEG) recently spoke with Jordan about his new role.

CEG: It's quite rare in our industry to see someone start at an entry-level position, work their entire career at the same company, and eventually become president. How does your background contribute to your new role?

Jordan: One of the biggest assets is that I can relate to the team at all levels. When issues come up, I bring relatability and legitimacy because I've been there. This background also is valuable on the customer side — I've worked in many different departments, so I can speak knowledgeably about all aspects of our business.

This experience has been especially helpful in managing our new Volvo territory in Massachusetts, which we acquired from Woodco. Having been with Chadwick-BaRoss for so long and familiar with Volvo, I can help bridge the gap for transitioning customers. I understand both our history and how we handle business, which makes it easier for them to connect with us.

CEG: How does this experience influence your interactions with corporate leaders?

Jordan: It helps tremendously. While serving as vice president, I established relationships at the corporate level, so now as president, I have strong support from them. There's a deep trust because I've been part of this company for so long, which makes the transition to my new role much smoother.

CEG: Some of the roles you've held must have changed dramatically over the years. Can you talk about that?

Jordan: Absolutely. It's been night and day. When I started as an apprentice in the track shop, we were heavily focused on manual repairs, like welding up idlers or doing pin and bushing turns. But now, it's the opposite — parts are more affordable, and labor is expensive, so the work structure has shifted a lot.

CEG: Were you a Komatsu dealer when you first joined?

Jordan: Yes, the company had been a Komatsu dealer for many years before I started. At that time, we represented Komatsu, Volvo, Link-Belt, JCB, Powerscreen, Takeuchi and also Timberjack, until Deere bought them out. We held the Komatsu dealership for a couple of years before it changed.

CEG: What was your first move out of the service department?

Jordan: I spent about six months in the track shop, then two years as a shop tech, followed by five or six years as a road tech. After that, I approached Dave Costanzo, our operations manager at the time, and told him I was ready for a new challenge. I wanted to move into sales, and thankfully, he gave me that opportunity. Dave mentored me, and I'll always remember his guidance — he knew the industry inside out.

CEG: There's a sentiment that salesmanship has become less influential in dealership growth. What are your thoughts?

Jordan: I partly agree; if you can't support your customers, you're in trouble. But I'd still say that salesmanship drives about 60-70 percent of a dealership's success. Even with top-notch support, you need a strong sales team pushing the equipment into the market. Salesmanship is about being a true partner to your customer, and that relationship still matters a lot.

CEG: Chadwick-BaRoss recently went through a reorganization. Can you elaborate on the changes?

Jordan: We eliminated the general manager (GM) role at each branch, which was often focused on sales. By moving to a north, central and south regional structure, each region now has a director responsible for both sales and product support at a high level, with the primary focus on sales, while a corporate product support manager oversees support. This allows us to focus more on product support and better serve our customers. Steve Bodtman is our corporate product support manager, coming over from the Woodco acquisition. Our directors include Cole Leavitt in the north, Mike Anderson in the south, and Scott Rooney in the central region.

CEG: Chadwick-BaRoss and Thompson Equipment have distinct ways of doing business. How do you see your influence shaping Thompson Equipment?

Jordan: Thompson operates differently than Chadwick-BaRoss, especially in aggregate production. My role is to bridge best practices between the two companies. We've started holding weekly meetings with our regional directors and Steve Ferris, Thompson's vice president, to discuss top-level strategies. This helps us align better, reduce internal gaps and improve customer service.

CEG: The aggregate division's motto is, "The more you make, the more you make." Can you explain what that means?

Jordan: It's straightforward: the more aggregate our customers produce, the more revenue they generate. We're here to support that goal.

CEG: How does the sales process for aggregate equipment differ from other machinery?

Jordan: Aggregate sales require a much deeper understanding of production needs. It's a highly consultative process and involves long buying cycles — sometimes years. Compared to compact equipment sales, which are more transactional, aggregate sales demand a strong trust level due to the significant investments involved.

CEG: What are the biggest challenges you anticipate in your new role?

Jordan: Typical challenges like interest costs and inventory levels persist, but for us, the main focus is shifting our company culture. We're moving from a top-down approach to a more inclusive one where employees at all levels feel ownership. We believe this will improve customer support and attract top talent, as people want to be part of a company where their input is valued.

CEG: Is hiring skilled technicians still a significant challenge?

Jordan: Yes, it's a major challenge, though we've had some recent success with quality applicants. It's still our most challenging role to fill, but as the economy softens, we're hopeful that the pool of available technicians will grow.

CEG: Are you noticing any sales slowdown in the marketplace?

Jordan: It's more a matter of inventory levels than sales volume. During COVID, if you had inventory, it sold. Now, everyone has inventory, so we're all competing for the same deals. It's time to return to solid sales practices.

CEG: Chadwick-BaRoss has grown substantially over the years through expansion and acquisition. Do you expect that to continue?

Jordan: Yes, although likely not at the same pace as in recent years. Our owners have a target in mind, but it depends on the available opportunities within our footprint. CEG

