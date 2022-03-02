Jennifer Hise-Trujillo

CEMCO Inc., an industry leader in manufacturing portable and stationary VSI crushing systems, appointed Jennifer Hise-Trujillo as its new president.

Hise-Trujillo assumes the reins from her father, Neil Hise, who will remain with the company as chairman of the board and assist in an advisory role. She brings more than 23 years of industry experience to the position, with the past 20 years at CEMCO.

"Jennifer grew up at CEMCO; from cleaning out the shop floor to spending years learning every facet of the business. She developed a passion for the industry at a young age," said Neil Hise. "It has been a pleasure to see how much the business and industry has impacted her. Our CEMCO team has tremendous respect and gratitude for Jennifer's leadership, dedication and commitment to support our customers."

CEMCO, a third-generation, family-owned company, prides itself on a holistic approach to developing crushing solutions. With more than 300 years of combined experience in the mining and aggregate industries, the CEMCO team has a deep understanding of market challenges. The company is dedicated to partnering with its customers to engineer and design customized solutions to address the unique challenges each operation faces. CEMCO's industry expertise allows them to assist beyond just the crushing equipment, partnering with qualified manufacturers to design full mineral processing plants.

Hise-Trujillo gained much of her industry experience learning from and working alongside her father and mother, Ty Juana Hise, CEMCO CFO. Hise-Trujillo attended the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology where she received her Bachelor of Science in mining engineering. After graduating, she worked at a TXI limestone quarry, then one of its sand and gravel operations, where she became the first woman plant manager in their 50 years of operation. After three years, she returned to her roots at CEMCO as the vice president and now transitioning to her new role as president.

In addition to her hands-on industry experience, Hise-Trujillo is an active member of the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association for 20 years, serving as chairwoman of the M&S division in 2014-2015.

"Our values of integrity, quality and service are truly the backbone of who we are as a company," said Hise-Trujillo. "I believe the culture of CEMCO is what makes us so unique. We live and breathe the industry. I am looking forward to seeing our company grow and to leading our dedicated team in fostering relationships with producers from around the world — helping them to reach their fullest potential."

Neil Hise will remain very involved with the company in the role of chairmen of the board, working to increase interest in careers in mining and aggregate industries and offering training and insight to customers and associations on crushing best practices.

