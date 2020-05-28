Cemen Tech Announces Major ACCU-POUR Software Upgrades

Cemen Tech has integrated several new features to help streamline ordering, reporting and invoicing processes. Most notably, ACCU-POUR now has the ability to process credit card payments, making ordering easier than ever before.

Cemen Tech has announced significant upgrades to ACCU-POUR Office and Mobile, the company's advanced suite of cloud-based productivity solutions for volumetric concrete mixer users. Brimming with new features, ACCU-POUR continues to grow and evolve based on the needs of today's concrete contractors.

Streamlining Back Office Processes

Cemen Tech has integrated several new features to help streamline ordering, reporting and invoicing processes. Most notably, ACCU-POUR now has the ability to process credit card payments, making ordering easier than ever before.

Additional software features help volumetric concrete mixer owners/operators eliminate manual data entry, improve accuracy and leverage customer data to create and email invoices. Users are able to streamline sales processes, create custom reporting and store customer data and payment history with ACCU-POUR's robust customer database.

ACCU-POUR is compatible with all makes of volumetric mixers available on the market.

The SMART Solution for the Volumetric Industry

ACCU-POUR allows real-time production monitoring for volumetric mixers, providing users a comprehensive view of their concrete business operations, and is designed to impact operations of all sizes, giving users more control over their business more than ever before.

AP Office

AP Office is the front-end solution for scheduling, dispatch and fleet management functions. Utilizing the latest in telematics technology, the software allows business owners to track the status and location of each mixer in their fleet in real-time.

AP Office documents and stores all key mixer production statistics, allowing users to make accurate real-time business management decisions.

AP Mobile

Designed for tablet use, AP Mobile allows users to wirelessly send and receive production data between AP Office and the mixer, as well as view mixing parameters in real-time. Once a pour is complete, final job data syncs automatically with AP Office.

With AP Office and AP Mobile working jointly in real-time, information goes to the unit and then directly back to the office. After an order is placed, dispatch enters the job parameters into AP Office. AP Mobile then receives those parameters and wirelessly sends all information to the mixer. The operator completes the pour, after which all production data is automatically sent back to AP Office for analysis.

AP Office also simplifies assignments and orders by allowing users to create one order, then divide it into multiple trucks if needed and still track under one job. With smart scheduling, users know where their fleet is at any time and where they are going next if adjustments are needed before the next job begins.

For more information, visit www.CemenTech.com or www.ACCU-POUR.com.