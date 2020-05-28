Cemen Tech Announces Major ACCU-POUR Software Upgrades

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Cemen Tech Announces Major ACCU-POUR Software Upgrades

Thu May 28, 2020 - National Edition
Cemen Tech


Cemen Tech has integrated several new features to help streamline ordering, reporting and invoicing processes. Most notably, ACCU-POUR now has the ability to process credit card payments, making ordering easier than ever before.
Cemen Tech has integrated several new features to help streamline ordering, reporting and invoicing processes. Most notably, ACCU-POUR now has the ability to process credit card payments, making ordering easier than ever before.

Cemen Tech has announced significant upgrades to ACCU-POUR Office and Mobile, the company's advanced suite of cloud-based productivity solutions for volumetric concrete mixer users. Brimming with new features, ACCU-POUR continues to grow and evolve based on the needs of today's concrete contractors.

Streamlining Back Office Processes

Cemen Tech has integrated several new features to help streamline ordering, reporting and invoicing processes. Most notably, ACCU-POUR now has the ability to process credit card payments, making ordering easier than ever before.

Additional software features help volumetric concrete mixer owners/operators eliminate manual data entry, improve accuracy and leverage customer data to create and email invoices. Users are able to streamline sales processes, create custom reporting and store customer data and payment history with ACCU-POUR's robust customer database.

ACCU-POUR is compatible with all makes of volumetric mixers available on the market.

The SMART Solution for the Volumetric Industry

ACCU-POUR allows real-time production monitoring for volumetric mixers, providing users a comprehensive view of their concrete business operations, and is designed to impact operations of all sizes, giving users more control over their business more than ever before.

AP Office

AP Office is the front-end solution for scheduling, dispatch and fleet management functions. Utilizing the latest in telematics technology, the software allows business owners to track the status and location of each mixer in their fleet in real-time.

AP Office documents and stores all key mixer production statistics, allowing users to make accurate real-time business management decisions.

AP Mobile

Designed for tablet use, AP Mobile allows users to wirelessly send and receive production data between AP Office and the mixer, as well as view mixing parameters in real-time. Once a pour is complete, final job data syncs automatically with AP Office.

With AP Office and AP Mobile working jointly in real-time, information goes to the unit and then directly back to the office. After an order is placed, dispatch enters the job parameters into AP Office. AP Mobile then receives those parameters and wirelessly sends all information to the mixer. The operator completes the pour, after which all production data is automatically sent back to AP Office for analysis.

AP Office also simplifies assignments and orders by allowing users to create one order, then divide it into multiple trucks if needed and still track under one job. With smart scheduling, users know where their fleet is at any time and where they are going next if adjustments are needed before the next job begins.

For more information, visit www.CemenTech.com or www.ACCU-POUR.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Cemen Tech Concrete Technology