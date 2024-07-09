Shutterstock photo

Through a new exclusive partnership with construction and forestry equipment provider 4Rivers Equipment, Cemen Tech's full line of concrete production solutions are now more widely available to contractors throughout Colorado and New Mexico.

"Cemen Tech is committed to delivering high-performing, long-lasting equipment and unparalleled service — a passion we share with 4Rivers Equipment and why we are so pleased to welcome them to our dealer network," said Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech.

"We proudly promote sustainability on job sites with volumetric mixing solutions that enhance safety, reduce concrete waste and conserve fuels throughout the construction process."

Cemen Tech is the world's largest manufacturer of volumetric concrete mixers, which allow operators to store, measure, mix and dispense a precise amount of fresh concrete at the job site from a single unit. Using onboard technology, Cemen Tech mobile concrete trucks can change mix designs quickly and efficiently, allowing an operator to go from one job to the next without having to return to the batch plant, according to the company.

"As a working partner for our customers, 4Rivers Equipment only offers the best, most innovative equipment available and superior service to support their success," said John Shearer, CEO of 4Rivers Equipment. "We are thrilled to add Cemen Tech's volumetric concrete production solutions to our product line and bring their reputation for reliability, efficiency and quality to our customers."

For more information, visit CemenTech.com and 4RiversEquipment.com.

Today's top stories