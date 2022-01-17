Along the east central coast of the United States, construction companies can now easily access Cemen Tech's volumetric technology through James River Equipment.

The recently finalized partnership has the potential to grow both businesses, but most importantly it will make it easier for Cemen Tech and James River Equipment to serve contractors working in a rapidly expanding construction industry, the companies said.

"Our commitment to our customers has always been to provide innovative equipment solutions and quality support and service," said John Grantier, vice president of sales, James River Equipment. "That's a huge reason we're adding Cemen Tech to our line-up. From the C60 to ACCU-POUR to Connect, Cemen Tech has the same expectations of innovation and quality that we do."

Today, when a contractor visits one of James River Equipment's 44 locations they can contact a trained representative to discuss how a Cemen Tech volumetric mixer fills their specific needs. Whether the contractor works in commercial construction, utilities or road building, there are numerous standard or novel features that will help a contractor better control their concrete — and ultimately costs.

Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech said, "We are really drawn to James River Equipment's focus on customer solutions and continual commitment to service. We pride ourselves on these same principals. So, seeing that commitment in action at James River Equipment made it very easy to have confidence that anyone who gets a Cemen Tech volumetric mixer from them will get the same quality service that they would from us."

Today's top stories