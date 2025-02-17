List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Cemen Tech Partners With McCoy Construction, Forestry to Expand Concrete Solutions

    Cemen Tech has partnered with McCoy Construction & Forestry to expand its concrete solutions in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. This collaboration brings innovative volumetric technology to contractors, offering on-site concrete production for optimized jobsite performance and efficiency, according to the company.

    Mon February 17, 2025 - Midwest Edition
    Cemen Tech


    Cemen Tech announced a new partnership with McCoy Construction & Forestry, a  construction and forestry equipment dealer, to expand access to Cemen Tech's concrete production solutions across Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.
    Cemen Tech photo
    Cemen Tech announced a new partnership with McCoy Construction & Forestry, a construction and forestry equipment dealer, to expand access to Cemen Tech's concrete production solutions across Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

    This collaboration brings Cemen Tech's advanced volumetric technology closer to contractors, offering comprehensive support throughout the region, according to the company.

    "McCoy Construction & Forestry is a trusted dealer with a strong focus on customer service and industry expertise — values we share at Cemen Tech," said Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech. "Together, we aim to deliver more productive, efficient and sustainable concrete solutions for contractors looking to optimize jobsite performance."

    Cemen Tech's volumetric mixers allow contractors to produce concrete fresh, on site, precisely tailored to project needs, without requiring return trips to batch plants. This flexibility enables contractors to adjust mix designs on demand, saving time, reducing waste and enhancing overall productivity, according to the company.

    "We're excited to bring Cemen Tech's industry-leading volumetric technology to our customers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois," said Brad McCoy, vice president of sales and operations of McCoy Construction & Forestry. "This partnership allows us to equip contractors with the reliability and flexibility they need to drive project efficiency and profitability."

    McCoy Construction & Forestry will support the partnership with a dedicated team providing field service, preventive maintenance and emergency repairs. McCoy's service technicians and stocked parts inventory ensure customers experience minimal downtime and reliable access to support across all four states, according to the company.

    For more information, visit CemenTech.com.




    Read more about...

    Business News Cemen Tech Illinois Indiana Kentucky McCoy Construction & Forestry paving Tennessee