Midwest construction contractors now have greater access to volumetric technology due to a new partnership between Cemen Tech and Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. Inc. (Murphy Tractor), one of the region's largest equipment dealers.

"This agreement represents a major growth opportunity for Murphy Tractor and its customers in Iowa, Ohio and Nebraska," said Bill Buckles, president of Murphy Tractor. "The Cemen Tech product line offers our customers a unique opportunity to enhance their productivity and profits as it complements the John Deere and Wirtgen Group equipment lines in construction and road building perfectly."

Cemen Tech is the world's largest manufacturer of volumetric concrete mixers. Using Cemen Tech's volumetric technology, construction contractors can measure, mix and dispense a precise amount of concrete at the job site. This reduces waste, saves time and provides a new way to reduce labor hours while increasing their bottom line, the manufacturer said.

"We are thrilled to add Murphy Tractor to Cemen Tech's North American dealer network and expand the benefits of volumetric mixing to new markets," said Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech. "Murphy Tractor's extensive network, commitment to the industry and dedication to high-quality customer service makes them a perfect partner and we look forward to the future."

To find a Cemen Tech dealer and for more information on the company's line of volumetric concrete production solutions, visit CemenTech.com.

About Cemen Tech

Cemen Tech Inc. has 54 years manufacturing and engineering experience in the volumetric mixing industry. As an industry leader, the company strives to provide the highest quality concrete mixers to its customers.

Cemen Tech currently operates in more than 70 countries, services mixers across the globe, and supplies equipment to the United States military. Cemen Tech believes that people, businesses and communities around the world should have the infrastructure to access clean water, to transport goods and services, and to obtain reliable housing. Its products provide the foundation and stability to meet the needs of a growing world in an environmentally conscious way.

For more information, visit CemenTech.com.

About Murphy Tractor & Equipment

Murphy Tractor & Equipment Co. Inc. is one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealer organizations. Founded in 1982, Murphy Tractor is headquartered in Park City, Kan., and has 29 locations throughout the states of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio.

Staffed by more than 700 employees, each location has a full complement of equipment and parts inventories, service technicians and field service capabilities. As one of John Deere's largest North American construction equipment dealers, Murphy Tractor is committed to being the product and support supplier of first choice by customers in the markets that use the products they represent.

For more information, visit MurphyTractor.com.

Today's top stories