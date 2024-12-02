Cemen Tech partners with West Side Tractor to offer cutting-edge concrete solutions in northern Illinois and Indiana. The exclusive partnership aims to enhance project efficiency and profitability with Cemen Tech's advanced volumetric mixers, supported by West Side Tractor's customer service and technical expertise. Together, they provide access to sustainable and high-quality concrete production technology for contractors in the region.

Cemen Tech, the world's largest volumetric concrete mixer manufacturer, announced an exclusive partnership with West Side Tractor Sales, a premier dealer in construction and forestry heavy equipment, to serve the northern Illinois and Indiana markets.

Through this partnership, West Side Tractor will offer Cemen Tech's full line of concrete production solutions, bringing greater accessibility and support to contractors throughout the region.

"We're proud to partner with West Side Tractor to expand access to volumetric concrete technology," said Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech. "West Side Tractor's reputation for customer service and technical expertise aligns with our mission to promote sustainability by reducing concrete waste and boosting productivity and efficiency on job sites."

Cemen Tech's volumetric mixers allow contractors to produce precise amounts of concrete fresh, on-site, eliminating the need for batch plant returns and offering the flexibility to adapt mix designs as needed throughout the day. With advanced technology, Cemen Tech trucks simplify the complexity of concrete projects, ensuring high-quality, fresh concrete at every job site, according to the company.

"We're pleased to bring Cemen Tech's industry-leading solutions to our customers in Illinois and Indiana," said Brian Benck, senior vice president of West Side Tractor. "Adding Cemen Tech aligns with our commitment to equip customers with tools that enhance project efficiency and profitability. These solutions offer the reliability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of today's construction industry."

In support of the new partnership, West Side Tractor has appointed Drew Aldrich as business development manager of Illinois and Nathan Darter as the primary sales contact of Indiana. Together, they will lead Cemen Tech sales and provide comprehensive service to customers throughout the territory. West Side Tractor also will offer field service, preventative maintenance and emergency repair, ensuring dependable support with a team of service technicians and stocked inventory of parts and components.

About West Side Tractor Sales

Founded in 1962 on Chicago's West Side, West Side Tractor Sales has grown into a third-generation family business. Today, with five active Benck family members and a dedicated team of more than 300 employees, the company continues its commitment to powering the Midwest's toughest construction projects.

With 11 full-service facilities covering 80 counties across Illinois and Indiana, West Side Tractor is the region's one-stop shop for new, used and rental equipment; comprehensive parts and service support; and the latest in machine technology. From job sites to service bays, the company brings expertise and an unwavering commitment to helping customers conquer their biggest challenges.

For more information, visit westsidetractorsales.com.

About Cemen Tech Inc.

With more than 55 years of manufacturing and engineering expertise in the volumetric mixing industry, Cemen Tech Inc. stands as a global leader, dedicated to delivering the highest quality concrete mixers to its customers. Operating in more than 70 countries, the company services mixers worldwide and supplies equipment to the United States military.

Committed to enhancing global infrastructure, Cemen Tech believes in providing access to clean water; efficient goods and services; transportation; and reliable housing for people, businesses and communities worldwide. The company's products lay the foundation for a growing world, addressing needs in an environmentally conscious manner.

For more information, visit CemenTech.com.

