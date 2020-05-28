Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Moves Into Expansive 25,000-Sq.-Ft. Facility

The address 4240 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, Ga., may sound very familiar to many in metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Over the years, it has housed many corporate facilities including operating as Case Power and as a dealership for companies, including Southern Power & Equipment, Equipment Support Services and Briggs Equipment. In short, this facility has been a premier Case dealership location for many, many years.

After recently being occupied by a railroad services company, the facility is now home to another equipment dealer, Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Inc., which had been operating out of a much smaller facility just around the corner on Lee Industrial Boulevard in neighboring Austell, Ga.

The move provides the company with more than five times the amount of under-roof space than the previous location, increases the number of service bays from three to 14, and allows a three-fold increase in space for the parts department. In addition, there is a huge increase in land area for rental equipment staging for the large fleet of approximately 100 pieces of heavy earthmoving equipment.

The 25,000-sq.-ft. facility is situated on 5 acres of land directly across from Fulton County Airport-Brown Field and provides additional ease of ingress and egress for machine transport. The additional services now offered by Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Inc., including contract service work for customers who have purchased elsewhere, required expanded service areas and additional shop personnel. In addition to the main facility, there is a separate building that houses a wash bay and welding shop.

The company is an authorized distributor of SANY America, Bell Trucks, IROCK Mobile Crushing and Screening Equipment, Magnum Attachments and Allied/Rammer Hammers.

"This facility is a much better location for customers to inspect and get a feel for any of the machines we sell," Company President Chuck Spooner said. "The overall remodel of the facility included a complete gutting of the office, parts pick up area and shop space for a more modernized and efficient operation.

"With our primary line being SANY, and the fact that they chose to be headquartered locally and just south of Atlanta, they've been a great partner and we're doing our best to try to be a flagship dealership for them. SANY is really reshaping their focus in the U.S. marketplace and making lots of changes internally to help their dealers increase market share. We're doing our part to accommodate their initiatives." CEG