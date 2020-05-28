Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Moves Into Expansive 25,000-Sq.-Ft. Facility

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Moves Into Expansive 25,000-Sq.-Ft. Facility

Thu May 28, 2020 - Southeast Edition #12
CEG



The address 4240 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, Ga., may sound very familiar to many in metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Over the years, it has housed many corporate facilities including operating as Case Power and as a dealership for companies, including Southern Power & Equipment, Equipment Support Services and Briggs Equipment. In short, this facility has been a premier Case dealership location for many, many years.

After recently being occupied by a railroad services company, the facility is now home to another equipment dealer, Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Inc., which had been operating out of a much smaller facility just around the corner on Lee Industrial Boulevard in neighboring Austell, Ga.

The move provides the company with more than five times the amount of under-roof space than the previous location, increases the number of service bays from three to 14, and allows a three-fold increase in space for the parts department. In addition, there is a huge increase in land area for rental equipment staging for the large fleet of approximately 100 pieces of heavy earthmoving equipment.

The 25,000-sq.-ft. facility is situated on 5 acres of land directly across from Fulton County Airport-Brown Field and provides additional ease of ingress and egress for machine transport. The additional services now offered by Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Inc., including contract service work for customers who have purchased elsewhere, required expanded service areas and additional shop personnel. In addition to the main facility, there is a separate building that houses a wash bay and welding shop.

The company is an authorized distributor of SANY America, Bell Trucks, IROCK Mobile Crushing and Screening Equipment, Magnum Attachments and Allied/Rammer Hammers.

"This facility is a much better location for customers to inspect and get a feel for any of the machines we sell," Company President Chuck Spooner said. "The overall remodel of the facility included a complete gutting of the office, parts pick up area and shop space for a more modernized and efficient operation.

"With our primary line being SANY, and the fact that they chose to be headquartered locally and just south of Atlanta, they've been a great partner and we're doing our best to try to be a flagship dealership for them. SANY is really reshaping their focus in the U.S. marketplace and making lots of changes internally to help their dealers increase market share. We're doing our part to accommodate their initiatives." CEG

The new Central Atlanta Tractor Sales facility is located at 4240 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA.
The new Central Atlanta Tractor Sales facility is located at 4240 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta, GA.

A huge selection of SANY excavators is in stock at the new facility and ready for delivery.
A huge selection of SANY excavators is in stock at the new facility and ready for delivery.

Bell Trucks is another premier product line sold and serviced at Central Atlanta Tractor.
Bell Trucks is another premier product line sold and serviced at Central Atlanta Tractor.

The company now has 14 service bays to service machines and off-road trucks.
The company now has 14 service bays to service machines and off-road trucks.

Company president Chuck Spooner is settled into his new office at the new location.
Company president Chuck Spooner is settled into his new office at the new location.

A familiar store front to many in the industry of buying and selling of construction equipment.
A familiar store front to many in the industry of buying and selling of construction equipment.

The rental department preps and loads another Bell Truck for delivery to a job site.
The rental department preps and loads another Bell Truck for delivery to a job site.

IROCK products are available for sale or rent at Central Atlanta Tractor.
IROCK products are available for sale or rent at Central Atlanta Tractor.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bell Trucks America Business News Business News Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Georgia IROCK Sany