Central Contractors Service, a member of the ALL Family of Companies, has completed the move of its total operations to a new headquarters located on 13 acres in Alsip, Ill. The midwest crane dealer began the process in 2019, with the purchase of property adjacent to a 4-acre satellite location. At the time, the company's operations were spread over three separate properties. The new, expanded headquarters includes a centralized logistics hub and operations department; a 6-acre storage yard; and modern offices and maintenance facilities.

The new parcel boasts more than 50,000 sq. ft. of combined maintenance space. The anchor of the property is the new 35,000-sq.-ft. maintenance facility, which includes many amenities, including a 40-ft. bay with two 20-ton overhead cranes to assist with boom repairs and rebuilds.

"This type of work can now all be done indoors," said John Martello, general manager.

An additional 18,000 sq. ft. of maintenance space is housed in another building on the property.

Central was founded in Chicago in 1946 and had its headquarters in Crestwood, Ill., beginning in 1995. The Alsip site was added in 2004 and a location in Gary, Ind., for tower cranes followed in 2005. Now, all operations will be housed at the expanded Alsip yard.

Consolidating all operations into a centralized headquarters will allow the branch to provide even greater efficiency to its customers.

"We made the three separate locations work," said Martello. "But these centralized facilities and yard will mean even faster, more responsive service for our customers."

Central Contractors has — for generations — maintained a sterling reputation amongst contractors in Chicagoland for maintaining and delivering excellent people and equipment to job sites, according to the company. Consolidating yards is expected to make the branch stronger at its core while expanding its regional influence.

Martello said a grand opening celebration is in the works for the spring, in which customers will be able to tour the new facility.

