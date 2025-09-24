Kenworth of Louisiana's new sister company, Central Gulf Machinery, partners with LiuGong North America to provide high-quality construction and lifting equipment in Louisiana, expanding service offerings and meeting growing demand on the Gulf Coast. Focused on delivering reliable and affordable solutions, Central Gulf Machinery aims to support a wide range of industries with the expertise and customer focus Kenworth of Louisiana is known for.

Kenworth of Louisiana announced the formation of Central Gulf Machinery, a newly established sister company dedicated to representing LiuGong North America's construction and lifting equipment portfolio.

This strategic expansion allows Kenworth of Louisiana to broaden its service offerings and meet the growing demand for high-quality, cost-effective equipment solutions across the Gulf Coast region.

By partnering with LiuGong North America, Central Gulf Machinery provides customers with access to a lineup of construction machinery, material handling equipment and lifting solutions backed by the trusted local service and expertise Kenworth of Louisiana has delivered for decades.

"The creation of Central Gulf Machinery reflects our commitment to supporting Gulf Coast contractors with reliable, efficient, and affordable equipment options," said Trey Herbert, Central Gulf Machinery. "We're thrilled to partner with LiuGong North America, combining the strength of a global brand with the service of a local team."

"Kenworth of Louisiana has earned a reputation for customer focus and operational excellence," said Rob Gonzales, vice president of sales CE, United States and Canada, LiuGong North America. "The launch of Central Gulf Machinery is a natural extension of that legacy. We're proud to have them representing LiuGong in the Gulf Coast and confident they will deliver exceptional value to contractors and businesses across the region."

Central Gulf Machinery is positioned to serve a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure development, material handling and heavy industrial applications — delivering performance and value where it matters most.

For more information, visit liugongna.com

