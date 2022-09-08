Established in 1929, Chadwick-BaRoss has nearly a 100-year history of serving the contractor and municipal markets in New England.

The majority of that first century of history was focused on the company's presence in Maine and New Hampshire. In the 1990s, Chadwick-BaRoss expanded its operations to include Massachusetts, with a location in Chelmsford. In 2018, the company's footprint expanded to include Rhode Island, with the purchase of a 30,000-sq.-ft. facility in West Warwick, and over the past couple of years the company added its 8th and 9th locations: in South Windsor and Oxford, Conn.

From its new facility at 10 Fox Hollow Road in Oxford, Conn., Chadwick-BaRoss serves its customers in Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties for the sales, parts, service and support with some of the industry's leading equipment manufacturers. These manufacturers include:

Link-Belt excavators

Takeuchi excavators and loaders

Bell articulated trucks

Rammer hammers

Dynapac compaction equipment

Atlas material handlers

Craig snow removal equipment

Altec forestry equipment

Ponsse tree harvesters

Holder tractors

Envirosight utility maintenance equipment

CAM trailers

ODRA road sweepers

Sewer Equipment of America vacuum trucks

Viking excavator attachments

LaBounty hydraulic attachments

RAMVAC vacuum excavators

Chadwick-BaRoss' new 10,000-sq.-ft. facility sits on 2-1/2 acres and offers a spacious showroom, parts counter, extensive parts warehouse and eight service bays. The Oxford location also houses the southern New England facility of Chadwick-BaRoss' sister company, Thompson Equipment. Thompson Equipment is New England's exclusive distributor of Astec Industries aggregate products. Astec is the largest single-source supplier for processing equipment, asphalt equipment and aggregate processing equipment, including such well-known brands as Astec mobile screens, JCI, Kolberg-Pioneer and Telsmith.

According to Mike Anderson, general manager of Chadwick-BaRoss' Oxford operations, "This new facility is serving us and our customers very well. We have been able to better support them and expand our customer base with our core products of Link-Belt and Takeuchi. We have invested in two service trucks and with eight service bays we are well equipped to give the support this industry demands.

"We have recently expanded our product offerings to penetrate other important New England equipment markets. Atlas material handlers have put us in a position to offer a great specialized material handling tracked machine for the demolition and recycling industries that has a proven record overseas and is gaining a great track record in the U.S.

"Sewer Equipment of America offers the highest quality sewer equipment in the industry with high-pressure, high-volume truck and trailer mounted sewer jetters combination sewer cleaners in a variety of sizes to meet any of our customer's needs. This, along with the addition of RAMVAC truck-mounted vacuum excavators, gives us a great product offering for utility contractors and municipalities."

In 2021, Chadwick-BaRoss purchased KAZ Equipment in South Windsor, Conn. This facility, located at 67 McGuire Road just outside of Hartford, is ideally located to give Chadwick-BaRoss coverage to its customers in the balance of Connecticut and western Massachusetts. From the South Windsor facility, the same lineup of industry leading manufacturers is offered as the Oxford facility.

According to Chadwick-BaRoss, this expansion aligns with its recent rebranding initiative to enable customers, who were previously out of reach, to "be unstoppable" in their businesses by better supporting their needs.

Eric Olivieri, general manager of the South Windsor operations, said that the acquisition afforded both companies a symmetry because of Takeuchi equipment. "At KAZ Equipment, we carried Takeuchi in South Windsor and Chadwick-BaRoss carried Takeuchi in Oxford, Conn., Warwick, R.I., and Chelmsford, Mass. Becoming part of Chadwick-BaRoss made perfect sense for our Takeuchi customers by providing an expanded support network."

"Being a part of the Chadwick-BaRoss brand has also changed how we are viewed within the industry to some extent. With products like Bell trucks and Link-Belt added to our line card, our opportunity to do business with the larger contractors in the Connecticut and western Massachusetts market has grown. We have traditionally done a great job putting equipment in the hands of and supporting consumers of smaller compact machines. However, at times as these, consumers grew their business and had a need for larger machines, we were not always able to satisfy that need. That is certainly no longer the case. With the addition of the Oxford, Conn., and Warwick, R.I., locations our customers are also confident that they can work anywhere in southern New England and be assured of receiving fast and reliable product support." CEG

Today's top stories