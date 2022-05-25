Evolution Wheel is known as a leader in innovative top-quality heavy-duty skid steer tires.

The EWRS-HS series solid skid steer tire is the hard surface version of the EWRS-AT series all-terrain tire. The solid EWRS-HS skid steer tire is ideal for surfaces like concrete or asphalt making them perfect for new construction, paving and recycling operations.

Evolution Wheel knows that these types of jobs require excellent traction and longevity. So, the company set out to design a tire for these environments.

Evolution Wheel spends a lot of time in the research and development stage for its products, rigorously testing them to make sure they produce the right tires for the job.

To start, Evolution Wheel engineered the EWRS-HS series for severe duty applications where tire wear is the biggest concern. To do this it redesigned the tread pattern to maximize surface area.

The EWRS-HS doubled the surface area of the EWRS-AT Series to 66 percent to spread the weight of the machine out. This lowers the pressure per square inch on the concrete while extending its wear life significantly. Additionally, the EWRS-HS series has the deepest tread on the market, measuring at 52/32 in.. The deeper the tread, the more it can wear, increasing longevity as well.

These two features allow the tire to last 3 to 5 times the lifespan of a traditional pneumatic tire, according to the manufacturer.

Solid tires have a reputation for being rough on machines and the operator driving them. Evolution Wheel wanted to reduce driver fatigue and make it easier for operators to perform their jobs while enjoying a smooth ride.

To combat this, Evolution Wheel designed the EWRS-HS tire with specialized core geometry. Referring to the apertures within the rubber. The specialized core geometry in these tires allows them to compress like a pneumatic tire without the bounce. The tread design also allows the machine to skid smoothly so the operator can push the machine harder and increase productivity, according to the company.

Like all Evolution Wheels tires, the EWRS-HS is a segmented tire. This allows the operator to service the tire right on the job site with just a ¾ in. wrench, replacing the damaged segment within minutes.

