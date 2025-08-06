Chappell Tractor, a generational business in Boston, partners with Hitachi Construction Machinery. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the family-owned company credits Hitachi's reputation and quality for their successful partnership, as they continue to support the community with top-notch equipment and service.

Hitachi photo Now in 2025, Brad and Corey Chappell are the fourth generation owners of their family business and remain dedicated to providing their community with premiere heavy machinery and construction equipment.

In the quiet suburbs of Boston, a generational business has been steadily shaping and building the community.

Starting out of a family farm in 1955, Chappell Tractor began their business by supporting local farmers with tractors and farm equipment. As the area developed to be less agricultural and more industrial, Chappell Tractor reinforced the housing boom by adding heavy equipment to their lineup for local contractors.

Now in 2025, Brad and Corey Chappell are the fourth generation owners of their family business and remain dedicated to providing their community with premiere heavy machinery and construction equipment. With three locations in New Hampshire and one dedicated Hitachi equipment location in Massachusetts, Chappell Tractor is dedicated to customer satisfaction and loyalty.

They follow the ethics instilled by previous generations which saw success because they were people-first oriented. That's why now, Chappell Tractors takes pride in fully supporting their customers with quality machines, parts and service.

For Chappell Tractor, choosing which brands to represent in their market is a thoughtful process rooted in trust and reputation. "As a family-owned business", said Brad Chappell, "Our name is on the building, we value our reputation and we're in alignment with that with Hitachi."

When Hitachi reentered the United States market in 2022 with an added wheel loader line to their product range, Chappell knew they had the right brand. "We always knew the history of the Hitachi excavator as a very solid excavator and accepted in the marketplace," said Corey Chappell. "So it's been a great partnership with the support from Hitachi and our reputation in the market for so many years."

Hitachi Construction Machinery has always been a brand dedicated to providing industry leading machinery that dealers are proud to represent, according to Hitachi. The latest innovations in their equipment and technology are driven by their commitment to helping communities build a sustainable society. As the Hitachi brand grows, due to the dealers that represent them, so do its innovations.

"We're really excited to continue to grow with the Hitachi brand, because it's a brand that wanted to grow with us," said Brad Chappell.

The launch of their dedicated Hitachi equipment store marks a new chapter in Chappell Tractor's history of supporting development in the greater Boston area.

*Reprinted with permission from Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas.

Today's top stories