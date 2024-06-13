List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Chappell Tractor Opens New Location

    Thu June 13, 2024 - Northeast Edition #13
    CEG


    Chappell Tractor has opened a new facility in Hopedale, Mass.
    CEG photo
    Chappell Tractor has opened a new facility in Hopedale, Mass.
    Chappell Tractor has opened a new facility in Hopedale, Mass.   (CEG photo) The new Chappell Tractor location offers a huge inventory of Hitachi excavators and loaders available for sale and rent.   (CEG photo) Chappell Tractor is well-equipped to service Hitachi equipment, with nine mobile service trucks and 26 in-house technicians.   (CEG photo) All of Chappell Tractor’s facilities have a well-stocked Hitachi parts inventory.   (CEG photo) Along with a large inventory of Hitachi machines, Chappell Tractor offers attachments for every unique application.   (CEG photo)

    For five generations, Chappell Tractor has been serving northern New England contractors with some of the most sought-after construction equipment products in the industry. Founded 69 years ago in Milford, N.H., the company expanded in the 90s and 2000s with locations in Brentwood and Concord, N.H.

    "With a reputation for a commitment to customer satisfaction and product support second to none, the Chappell family has developed a great following," said Brad Chappell, partner of Chappell Tractor.

    Chappell Tractor has now opened its fourth location at 9 Rosenfeld Drive, Hopedale, Mass., formerly The Nice Company.

    CEG photo

    "We made the move to open up a Massachusetts facility to support the Hitachi product line and our Hitachi customers," said Corey Chappell, president of Chappell Tractor.

    When Hitachi expanded its product offering to include excavators, Chappell Tractor was named the exclusive dealer of Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut.

    "With 26 in-house technicians, nine mobile technicians, 16 parts reps and nine sales representatives, we are well prepared to support the 7,500-square-foot facility that we have opened in Hopedale, Mass.," Chappell said.

    Chappell Tractor's new facility has been recently remodeled and offers four service bays, a well-inventoried parts department and a great selection of Hitachi machines available for sale or rent. The Hitachi product offering includes 12 models of compact excavators, along with five models of compact wheel loaders, 28 mid-sized to large excavators, 18 mid-sized to large wheel loaders. Hitachi's mining equipment division offers 17 quarry sized excavators and six haul trucks.

    Mark Westberg will be the general manager of the Massachusetts facility, and Chris Lajoie and Josh Stack are the newest members of the equipment sales team at the Massachusetts store.

    For more information, visit www.chappelltractor.com. CEG




