Cheryl Landis Appointed Terex Aftermarket Parts Sales Representative

Tue July 06, 2021 - National Edition
Terex Cranes


Cheryl Landis
Cheryl Landis

Terex Cranes has appointed Cheryl Landis to the position of aftermarket parts sales representative, North America. Landis will focus on growing the Terex Cranes parts and aftermarket business in partnership with its existing distribution and customer network as well as expanding parts sales for its current and legacy crane businesses.

Landis comes to Terex Cranes from a heavy equipment manufacturer and has a strong product support background. Her most recent position was as the aftermarket sales manager of the south central region of the United States. In this role she was responsible for the switchgear product support and growing the dealership business as the subject matter expert in the region.

Andreas Ernst, general manager of Cranes Americas, said, "Terex Cranes is committed to supporting cranes throughout their lifetime. In addition to support for our current production cranes, we are also committed to offering parts support for our legacy brand products including American, Bendini, Comedil, Koehring, Lorain, P&H and Peiner as well as out of production Terex rough terrain cranes and HC crawler cranes. Backed by the support of our experienced parts and support team, Cheryl will help us further expand our parts network and provide an additional support link to our customers."

For more information, visit www.terex.com/cranes.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




