Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Chevron Announces Plans to Build $5B Blue Hydrogen Plant

    Chevron to construct $5B blue hydrogen and ammonia plant in Port Arthur, Texas, with tax abatements and HyVelocity Hub funding. Project Labrador set for 2027 construction, 2032 operation, targeting 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit for incentives.

    Tue August 19, 2025 - West Edition #17
    Yahoo! Finance


    Chevron logo

    Chevron Corp., the U.S.-based oil and gas giant, plans to build a huge blue hydrogen and ammonia plant in Port Arthur, Texas, according to Yahoo! Finance.

    The company has completed the needed filings for tax abatements to support the plant's construction. There is an investment of nearly $5 billion associated with the large-scale blue hydrogen and ammonia plant.

    Aside from tax benefits, Chevron seeks project funding through the HyVelocity Hub initiative, Yahoo! Finance reported.

    That federally funded initiative is expected to reduce the total Chevron investment in the low-carbon energy project. Construction on the development, which is named Project Labrador, is expected to start in 2027, with commercial operations beginning in 2032, according to Yahoo! Finance.

    The project could qualify for tax exemptions if the construction begins on schedule.

    Yahoo! Finance reported that Chevron is targeting the 10-year 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit, which has an expiration date of Jan. 1, 2028. If the project proceeds on time, it could meet the deadline to access that incentive. The 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit could provide up to $3 per kilogram of clean hydrogen produced for 10 years.

    Chevron already has significant operations in Port Arthur, according to cpechem.com.




    Today's top stories

    Calif. Landslide Work Presents Challenge

    LA Fires Charred Homes Into Piles of Metal and Concrete, By Recycling Them, They're Given New Life

    Lott Brothers Starts Earthwork for $159M State Hospital

    Las Vegas Starts On $200M Homeless Services Campus

    MasterScapes, Bobcat of Abilene Bring Landscapes to Life

    I-35 Capital Express Central Flood Prevention Project Under Way

    Work to Begin on New Plant Science Center at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

    Eco Material Opens First PNW Low-Carbon Cement Plant



     

    Read more about...

    Chevron construction fuel hydrogen TEXAS







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147