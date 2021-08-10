(L-R) are Victor Villafane, service manager, Gonzalez Trading; Fabian Rodriguez, rental manager, Gonzalez Trading; David Smith, regional sales manager, Chicago Pneumatic; and George Stewart, Caribe Atlantic.

Chicago Pneumatic Power Technique welcomed González Trading to its dealer network, effective immediately. The company is based out of Puerto Rico.

González Trading will offer rental, sales and service of Chicago Pneumatic equipment. As a leading equipment supplier for more than 55 years, González Trading provides new and used equipment for construction, material and container handling, shipping on ports, marine and other applications.

González Trading was founded in 1963 by Jose M. Baeza Sr., who had the vision to supply heavy equipment to the communities in Puerto Rico. With accelerated growth in its first two years, González Trading has contributed to the infrastructure and market of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

"González Trading has been in the industrial, construction, and general equipment market for 57 years," said Fabian Rodriguez, commercial director at González Trading. "We're proud to include Chicago Pneumatic in our product line to help our community with emergency response efforts and more."

As a market leader in sales, services, and rentals of compressors, generators, pumps, aerial platforms and heavy construction equipment in Puerto Rico, González Trading has modern facilities to provide professional support that meets and exceeds the demanding construction and industrial equipment market needs. With more than 150 employees and 45 factory-trained technicians, González Trading is trained to support the needs of its clients.

"We are extremely honored to represent Chicago Pneumatic products. Chicago Pneumatic fits perfectly into our portfolio and is of great interest to our growing market," said Rodriguez. "With our partnership with Chicago Pneumatic, we believe we can distinctively reach the construction market by focusing on providing the best, reliable equipment for each builder."

With 24/7 service, maintenance, financing, and parts and servicing options, González Trading provides the right tools for its community and surrounding areas.

"I am very pleased to have Gonzalez Trading on our team," said David Smith, regional sales manager at Chicago Pneumatic. "They possess all the attributes of a successful and sustainable channel partner with unlimited growth potential. Welcome to the Chicago Pneumatic family."

For more information on González Trading, visit www.gonzaleztrading.com/.

For more information on Chicago Pneumatic, visit www.cp.com/en-us/construction-equipment.

