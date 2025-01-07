Children's Health and UT Southwestern broke ground on a $5 billion pediatric health campus in Dallas. The new campus will include a 552-bed hospital with expanded inpatient, surgical, and emergency care facilities. A $100 million donation from The Rees-Jones Foundation supports the project.

Photo courtesy of McCarthy The $5 billion project will include 552 beds and 4.5 million sq. ft. of construction.

Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center broke ground recently on a $5 billion pediatric health campus to replace the existing Children's Medical Center Dallas.

The new campus will encompass more than 4.7 million sq. ft. of construction, including a new pediatric hospital as its centerpiece. The hospital, comprising two 12-story towers and one eight-story tower, along with the broader care site, will significantly expand inpatient, surgical and ambulatory capacity to meet the needs of one of the fastest-growing and largest metropolitan areas in the country.

Photo courtesy of McCarthy

The new Dallas pediatric campus will be located on the corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Paul M. Bass Way, across from UTSW's William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

McCarthy Vaughn Partnership (MVP) — a joint venture of McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and J.T. Vaughn Construction LLC — will serve as construction manager of the project.

HKS and Perkins&Will will serve as the integrated design team.

The hospital will potentially open in the next six to seven years.

The new hospital will house 552 beds, which will increase the inpatient capacity at Children's Health by 38 percent. The hospital also will have 15 percent more emergency department (ED) space and 22 percent more operating room space, plus space for future expansion.

The facility will include a Level I pediatric trauma center with 90 ED exam rooms and 24 observation rooms. A new fetal care center will provide the region's most advanced and accessible services for complex maternal and fetal health care.

Photo courtesy of McCarthy

Additional features include a connector bridge between the new campus and UT Southwestern's William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital. A new outpatient building on campus will contain 96 exam rooms.

"For more than 110 years, Children's Health, together with our 60-year partners at UT Southwestern, have sought to provide the best care available to the families of North Texas," said Children's Health President and CEO Christopher Durovich. "Today, as we prepare for the tremendous growth in the area's pediatric population, through this new pediatric campus we are reaffirming our promise that every child in this community will have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, no matter the challenges they face."

In addition, a $100 million gift from The Rees-Jones Foundation to support the construction of the new pediatric campus marks the first time in Texas that a not-for-profit construction project has received two individual leadership gifts of $100 million. A $100 million gift from the Jean and Mack Pogue family was announced in May.

Today's top stories