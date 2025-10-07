ChristianaCare Health System initiated the construction of a $92.3 million facility in Middletown, Del., to provide expanded, affordable care in southern New Castle and northern Kent counties. The 87,000-sq.-ft health center will offer a holistic patient-centered experience and create more than 70 new jobs, aligning with ChristianaCare's $865 million investment plan in Delaware. Local leaders and officials are optimistic about the impact of the facility on community health and the economy.

Officials of Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare held a groundbreaking Sept. 30, 2025, to begin work on the company's new Middletown Health Center.

The event marked a major milestone in bringing expanded, affordable and exceptional care to families in southern New Castle County and northern Kent County.

The new facility is expected to open in spring 2027.

First announced in July, the $92.3 million project reflects a deep investment in the health and vitality of the region and is part of ChristianaCare's larger plan to invest more than $865 million in Delaware over the next three years, the company announced in a news release.

The 87,000-sq.-ft health center will be constructed at 621 Middletown Odessa Rd., next to ChristianaCare's existing freestanding emergency department.

Designed as a modern, multidisciplinary hub, the facility will expand access to comprehensive services and create more than 70 new full-time jobs, boosting both community health and the local economy.

"Today we take an exciting step forward for Delaware as part of ChristianaCare's $865 million investment to expand access and strengthen health across our state," Janice E. Nevin, president and CEO of ChristianaCare said at the groundbreaking. "This new health center is a promise to Delawareans that they will have access to exceptional care close to home, delivered with love and excellence.

"More than a building, it represents our vision for healthier communities, our deep commitment to those we serve and a future where every neighbor can thrive," she said.

Holistic, Patient-Centered Experience

The ChristianaCare Health Center at Middletown will bring together a wide range of services in one convenient location, including:

• primary and specialty care;

• Women's health, behavioral health, oncology, cardiovascular care, pediatrics, neurology, imaging, diagnostics and lab testing;

• hybrid examination rooms with interactive digital tools that allow family members to virtually join the exam;

• calming wait areas with sensory-sensitive design features as well as friendly floor ambassadors to help patients navigate the building; and

• healing environments that include walking trails and abundant natural light.

"We are designing care around people, not around appointments or buildings," said Pauline Corso, president of ambulatory network continuity and growth at ChristianaCare. "From easy parking to advanced care coordination, every detail of this new center is aimed at making health care more welcoming, more connected and more human."

Community Partnership

ChristianaCare has been part of the Middletown community since 2009 when it first acquired the land. The healthcare system's leaders did so after anticipating a rise in the area's population growth, the Delaware Business Times reported.

As a result, that property was earmarked as home to the facility's emergency department, which eventually opened in 2013 as the next step in the building process.

Since then, the health center property has become a vital part of the community. In 2024, it handled more than 32,000 visits — more than double its initial projections, according to ChristianaCare News.

The new expansion will continue the organization's health and wellness driven mission, but local leaders were quick to note that that is not all that is at stake for the area.

Middletown Mayor Ken Branner was chief among the officials on hand for the ceremonial beginning of the healthcare facility's newest construction.

In his remarks, he said, "This groundbreaking is a proud moment for our town. ChristianaCare has been a trusted partner for many years, and this new facility shows a lasting commitment to our residents. It will bring top-quality care closer to home and create good jobs right here in our community."

ChristianaCare is a network of private, non-profit hospitals providing health care services to the entirety of Delaware and portions of seven counties bordering the state in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey.

