Concrete Industry Management logo

The National Steering Committee (NSC) of the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program announced the election of six new or returning members to its board of directors as well as six newly recognized honorary board members.

"For almost 30 years, the leadership of the concrete industry has embraced and supported our mission to identify, educate and inspire the next generation of leaders in the concrete industry," said Nicole Maher, NSC executive director. "The engagement of these companies, along with our national concrete association and foundation partners, ensures that the program continues to graduate well-rounded future leaders ready to guide the evolution of our state-of-the-art industry. We appreciate the service of our board members and their commitment to the continued success of CIM."

The NSC officers include:

• Executive Director — Nicole Maher, National Steering Committee of CIM;

• Chairman — Karl Watson, Jr., chief executive officer, Baker Construction Enterprises;

• Vice Chairman — Bruce Christensen, president, Master Builders Solutions USA & Canada;

• Secretary/Treasurer — Heather Brown, vice president of QC/QA, Irving Materials Inc.; and

• Immediate Past Chairman — Michael Schneider, consultant, Baker Construction.

All officers also serve on the board of directors.

In addition to the officers, the NSC board of directors includes:

• Steven Bishop, president/COO, Maschmeyer Concrete Company of Florida;

• Ben Blankenship, vice president, sales — Texas, Ash Grove Cement Company;

• Stephan Buol*, accounts manager, Teichert;

• Kelly Curtis, senior vice president, cement sales and logistics, Votorantim Cement North America;

• Brian Gallagher, vice president, corporate strategy and development, PPC Partners Inc.;

• Ray Hefner, executive director, American Society of Concrete Contractors;

• Michael Hoagland*, vice president, regional sales, Command Alkon;

• Natalie Martin*, director of membership and business development, Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute;

• Guillermo Martinez Sans, executive vice president human resources USA, CEMEX;

• John McDougall, operations manager, LRT Restoration Technologies;

• Paul Ozinga, president, ready mix and aggregate, Ozinga;

• Andrew Pinkerton, executive director, Cement Council of Texas;

• Ben Robuck, vice president — infrastructure and direct work, CEMEX;

• Tom Strittmatter*, executive vice president — construction chemicals, Sika Corporation;

• Griffin Taylor*, general manager, Amrize Texas Oklahoma Region;

• Pierre Villere, managing partner, Allen-Villere Partners; and

• Tim Wrinkle*, vice president of vocational and medium duty, Mack Trucks.

* Indicates new and re-elected board members.

"We are pleased to see a growing number of CIM alumni elected to our board," said Maher. "As their careers advance to roles of leadership within their companies, they are returning to give their time and talent to ensure the program remains a cutting-edge opportunity for those that are following in their footsteps."

We extend our deepest gratitude to Julie Garbini, Steve Cox, Doug Guerrero and Marti Harrell whose terms on the NSC board have recently concluded. Their dedication and leadership during their tenure have been instrumental in advancing our mission. Their efforts have left a lasting impact and we are immensely grateful for their service."

In additon, the organization recognizes its honorary directors for their enduring contributions and unwavering support. Their legacy and dedication continue to inspire and guide the mission of the NSC.

• Rex Cottle**, former CIM National Steering executive director;

• Steve Cox**, Command Alkon;

• Douglas Guerrero**, chairman, CIM Patrons, California State University, Chico;

• Wally Johnson**, former CIM National Steering Committee chairman;

• Earl Keese, former CIM National Steering Committee executive director;

• Eugene Martineau**, former CIM National Steering Committee executive director;

• Michael Philipps**, formerly National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA);

• L. Michael Shydlowski, retired; and

• David Vickers, former CIM National Steering Committee chairman.

** Indicates newly recognized honorary board members.

For more information, visit www.concretedegree.com.

