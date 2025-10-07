Chicago Fire FC obtained approval for a new $650 million privately funded stadium in The 78. Owner Joe Mansueto's investment will create a 22,000-capacity venue designed by Gensler with modern amenities and a nod to Chicago's classic architecture. Stadium set to open in 2028, enhancing the city's sports and entertainment landscape.

Chicago Fire FC photo Chicago Fire FC announced City Council approval for its new, privately funded, $650 million stadium in The 78.

Chicago Fire FC announced City Council approval for its new, privately funded, $650 million stadium in The 78 — a transformative project that will anchor Chicago's newest neighborhood and redefine the future of sports and entertainment in the city.

This marks the first major stadium built in Chicago in more than 30 years, and it's being delivered entirely through the private investment of Joe Mansueto, the club's owner and chairman. His vision and commitment will give the Club a world-class home while creating a year-round destination for the entire city.

"We're grateful to have received City Council's approval for our new stadium, a transformative project that will anchor Chicago's newest neighborhood, The 78," said Dave Baldwin, president of business operations. "We're grateful to the residents, community members and public leaders whose support and input have shaped this project. With their partnership, we remain on track to open in time for the 2028 MLS season. This is more than just a stadium — it's a catalyst for the growth of both our club and Chicago. We look forward to taking the next steps in this exciting journey and continuing to invest in the future of our great city. We're just getting started."

The new 22,000-capacity stadium is expected to break ground in early 2026 and open in time for the 2028 MLS season.

According to an earlier press release, the stadium will anchor The 78, Related Midwest's 62-acre development located along the Chicago River just south of Roosevelt Road.

The new stadium, designed by Gensler, will seat approximately 22,000 fans, striking a balance between an electric, high-demand atmosphere and a world-class matchday experience.

The stadium, announced in early June, will offer sweeping riverfront views to open public plazas, every element of the stadium design is being thoughtfully considered to honor Chicago's classic and historic identity while igniting an exciting modern era for the Club and its supporters.

"I love this city and its architecture," said Mansueto. "This stadium is adding to Chicago's iconic skyline, so I want it to look timeless. It will look like it's always belonged here, but with the modern innovations required for a world-class soccer club."

The brick, steel and glass facade will wrap an interior designed to deliver unmatched comfort, style and service, reimagining what it means to not only experience a Fire match in Chicago, but to experience a soccer match in the United States.

The bowl is designed to prioritize the match viewing experience with seating positions that are dramatically lower and closer to the action. The stadium will feature a variety of best-in-class hospitality spaces, amenities and premium seating options across multiple tiers. An exposed steel canopy over the seating bowl will help enhance the intimacy of Fire matches by directing light and crowd noise back to the pitch, creating an environment that will enhance the Fire's home-field advantage.

For more information, visit dearchicago.com. 

Today's top stories