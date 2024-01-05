Photo courtesy of Boyd CAT Congratulations to Boyd CAT Pikeville branch for being recognized by the city for 58 years of service. Boyd CAT employees Darren Couch, Pikeville branch manager; James Akers, district sales representative; and Joe Green, vice president of regional operations, were honored to accept this award on our branch’s behalf.

The city of Pikeville, Ky., is recognizing businesses that have been part of the community for an extended period. Recently, the city presented a plaque to Boyd CAT to thank the company for its service to the community.

When Boyd CAT, formerly Whayne Supply, opened its Pikesville store for business in 1965, the small parts delivery depot was poised for growth, due to the demand for parts and service. By 1976, the full-fledged branch relocated to a larger space — the branch's current location — at 359 South Lanks Branch Rd.

With modern service bays, warehouse equipment, loading docks, communications and technology, the Pikeville branch has continued to serve the Pikeville area for over 58 years. Initially, the branch provided equipment sales and product support to the local coal industry, but over the decades, it grew to serve both the coal and construction industries along with on-highway truck services.

Now, after almost six decades, the Pikeville campus has expanded from the traditional Caterpillar dealership offerings to include a Cat Rental Store (full rental capabilities), generator dealer (sales, parts and service), Western Star Truck dealer and Thomas Built Buses dealer. The branch currently employs 100 sales, parts and service employees from across the region.

The branch has been a constant staple throughout the east Kentucky and West Virginia area since it opened.

"We have supported construction companies over the years with equipment, parts and service sales that has helped build roads and infrastructure throughout the region," said Darren Couch, Pikeville branch manager. "One of the biggest opportunities in the history of the Pikeville branch was providing equipment sales and product support for the 1973 city of Pikeville ‘Cut-Thru' project."

The project involved moving a complete mountain to re-route the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River, which allowed Pikeville room to expand and grow. The project — which was completed in October 1987 — remains one of the largest earthmoving feats in history. At the time, it was second only to the Panama Canal.

"During the completion of this project, it was said that 600 pieces of Caterpillar equipment were being operated on this project," said Couch.

Couch also said the company will continue to support local government, focus on growing partnerships with both new and long-time customers and provide equipment and services to support infrastructure growth in Pike County and the surrounding area.

"We look forward to working with the city of Pikeville, University of Pikeville, area hospitals and local entrepreneurs to develop and grow our region," he said. "We currently have staff who attend city of Pikeville weekly meetings to discuss their needs and ensure we are prepared to provide support on future projects. U-Pike recently secured property to build new sport complexes for both teams and region. They also have plans to construct a new dental school. Boyd CAT will be there to support the companies and contractors that will be utilized for these projects."

The company prides itself on offering the best product and support for all its customers within Boyd's dealership territories.

"This ‘58 Years in Business' in Pikeville achievement award brings pride to our company and the Pikeville branch on serving our great customers continuously for such a long period of time," said Couch. "Our hope is to have the opportunity to continue to support our customers with best-in-class service for many years to come."

The award was presented to Boyd CAT on Nov. 27.

"Darren and I are extremely proud to be a part of a 58-year legacy between Boyd and the city of Pikeville," said Joe Green, vice president of regional operations of Boyd CAT. "It's a great relationship that we plan to continue for years to come."

Boyd CAT is the Caterpillar dealer of Kentucky, southern Indiana, western/southern West Virginia and southeastern Ohio providing parts, service, sales and rental.

The Caterpillar product line includes construction equipment, bulldozers, off-highway trucks, wheel and track-type loaders, graders, hydraulic excavators, paving products, mining products and industrial engines.

The company also represents many other equipment manufacturers including Daimler products, Western Star Trucks and Thomas Built Buses, along with Trail King trailers, Donaldson Filters and lubricants.

