City of San Antonio to Receive $60M for New eSports Facility

ASM Global, a venue management and services company, and Port San Antonio have announced the initial timeline for the construction of a $60 million facility.

The 130,000-sq.-ft. complex includes a 2,500-seat, multi-purpose technology arena that will have an emphasis on eSports.

Upon completion, the venue is slated to be one of the most versatile in ASM's portfolio of more than 325 facilities worldwide. Construction on the facility began in late August, with completion scheduled for early 2022.

Also included in the development project is a "24-hour LAN Gaming Center," serving as a destination for gaming access and events, and also a community gathering space for the general public.

Bob Newman, president and CEO of ASM Global, commented in a release: "We salute the Port and its leadership for their forward-thinking vision and desire to further develop the large campus into a hub for global innovation. We look forward to partnering in bringing this innovative, world-class venue to life and delivering unparalleled experiences for the entire South Texas region and beyond."

All profits from the Innovation Center will be reinvested to support technology-focused education at the facility, including K-12 STEM/STEAM programs, as well as professional development programs.

Jim Perschbach, Port San Antonio president and CEO added, "In an increasingly connected world, this Innovation Center will help develop and strengthen the best talent and ideas with a sharp focus on addressing today's biggest challenges and participating in an exciting world of opportunities across the nation and around the world to solve those challenges.

"We could not have selected a better partner in this project than ASM Global to join our ecosystem in San Antonio and further raise our community's profile as a leading destination and global competitor in today's most advanced technologies."

eSports Insider said in a statement: "This is a gigantic project for the community of San Antonio, and to have an eSports arena be part of that is massive for the local eSports community and vital to the growth of the sport in the area. In the hands of well-regarded ASM Global, there is no doubt the venue will be fantastic."