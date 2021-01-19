CK Power Family of Companies announced the acquisition of Rocky Mountain Powertrain (RMPT). RMPT specializes in engine, generator, powertrain and OEM equipment service, refurbishing and rebuild.

This acquisition expands CK Power's service footprint and brings increased resources and expertise to the CK Power service and parts division.

CK Power continues to expand upon its product and service offering to support its current and future loyal customers.

For more information, visit ckpower.com and rmpowertrain.com.