In letters to customers, Ziegler Inc. recently announced its intent to exit the ag equipment business in the state of Wisconsin, close select stores in central Missouri, and end a long-standing CLAAS combine distribution agreement in all its remaining ag retail locations.

CLAAS of America has confirmed that it has been working with Ziegler to provide a smooth transition plan for affected CLAAS combine customers.

"Our immediate priority during this transition is to make sure our combine customers maintain the support they need for the upcoming harvest," explained Senior Vice President of CLAAS Americas Region, Eric Raby. "We've been working with Ziegler on a transition plan for all the areas impacted by this change. CLAAS combine owners in the existing Ziegler footprint in Iowa, Minnesota and northwest Missouri will continue to receive superior service and parts from Ziegler through the harvest season."

In Wisconsin and central Missouri — where Ziegler ag stores have now closed — CLAAS has dealer networks identified who can take on the full CLAAS line, including combines, in short order.

"We are finalizing those contracts and will announce them as soon as they are signed," said Raby.

CLAAS also plans to free up product and service specialists during harvest in these two areas to provide additional support should it be needed.

"We would like to thank Ziegler for more than 20 years of partnership with CLAAS and I wish them well moving forward," said Raby. "They have provided excellent service and support for our combine customers."

Long-term plans involve adding several different dealerships to the area and offering the full line of CLAAS equipment.

"CLAAS offers a long line of equipment including tractors, combines, forage harvesters, balers and hay tools. Our plan is to bring in dealers that will carry the entire product line for CLAAS; not just combines. Having such a dealer will enhance the customer experience and offer new options for farmers in the area."

One such dealership is CLAAS FARMPOINT, a company-owned retailer that opened in Le Mars, Iowa this July.

"Given recent news, the CLAAS FARMPOINT store is one that will be able to add combines to their offering and serve those customers in the western part of the state," said Raby.

"Independent dealers in the region currently offering other CLAAS machines will also be well positioned to add combines to their lineup. CLAAS is here for our customers. I believe this transition will lead to even better coverage and a greater customer experience in the future."

For more information, visit claasofamerica.com.

