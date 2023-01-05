List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

CLAAS Breaks Ground in Kentucky

Thu January 05, 2023 - Midwest Edition
CLAAS


When Boyd CAT made its exit from the agricultural equipment business, CLAAS made a commitment to its Kentucky and southern Indiana customers to find the best way possible to deliver the service and sales they deserved.

CLAAS immediately addressed the first of those needs — service — by contracting with a different dealership: Ag Revolution. However, that was not intended to be the long-term solution.

After careful examination, CLAAS has decided to take a more hands-on approach by investing in its own retail operation, with a new facility slated for western Kentucky. An aggressive timeline calls for a service team and parts facility to be in place before the 2023 fall harvest, while permanent full-service facilities are constructed.

Ag Revolution will continue to provide service during the transition as well.

"We have locations identified for our new operation, as well as a temporary facility to meet the immediate demands of our valued customers," explained Eric Raby, CLAAS senior vice president — Americas. "We will be ready to offer sales, service and parts in the area for the wheat harvest in late spring.

"Ultimately, our new retail operations will serve those customers once covered by Boyd CAT, however, our new operations will include not just combines, but the entire CLAAS product portfolio" said Raby. "Having grown up on a farm myself in western Kentucky, I am especially excited to see the complete CLAAS brand finally be represented in a manner customers deserve and have come to expect."

For more information, visit claasofamerica.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

FDOT to Improve Travel for Planes, Trains, Automobiles

Chicago Celebrates Historical Completion of Jane Byrne Interchange

New Jersey's Fort Monmouth Revealed as Site for Massive $848M Netflix Studio

Bobcat's S86, T86 Loaders Set New Industry Benchmarks

Intel Selects Bechtel for Phase I of New Albany Facilities

Lindy Paving Makes the Subgrade Using Unique Technique

Stone Building Company Builds Gardendale's 'Field of Dreams'

Ritchason Auctioneers Holds Retirement Sale in Tennessee



 

Read more about...

Agriculture Business News Claas Indiana Kentucky






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA