Photo courtesy of Clark Construction Group Richmond graduates join the broader SPP alumni network of more than 1,600 business leaders and construction entrepreneurs.

Twenty-two Richmond, Va.-area small and diverse business leaders are positioned to take their firms to new heights following their successful completion of Clark Construction Group's Strategic Partnership Program (SPP).

Throughout the six-month executive development course, SPP participants focused on a range of business and construction industry topics, including financial statements and accounting, insurance and bonding, estimating, purchasing, project management and essential business competencies such as presentation and networking skills.

The learning experience culminated with a capstone project where SPP participants presented to industry leaders.

"I am thrilled Clark has expanded SPP to emerging firms in the Greater Richmond area. Many of the companies in our inaugural cohort are well known in the local subcontracting community and have been in operation for years. They are now empowered with the knowledge on how to scale and attract greater opportunities through this program. I look forward to what they will accomplish," said Brandon Shaw, vice president of Clark Construction leading the company's efforts in central Virginia.

Established in 2006, the Strategic Partnership Program delivers executive MBA-style classes to small minority-, women-, and veteran-owned firms in the construction industry. The SPP curriculum combines classes taught by Clark's building professionals and local industry experts with interactive team projects and workshops.

Clark founded the SPP to enhance the size, scale and capacity of small, local businesses to contribute to large-scale construction projects. Since its inception, Clark has expanded the course to 10 markets across the country. Richmond graduates join the broader SPP alumni network of more than 1,600 business leaders and construction entrepreneurs.

Clark's inaugural Strategic Partnership Program cohort in the Greater Richmond area includes:

Anthony Forrest, B & S Development Inc.

Bryan Nevers, Wysin Contracting LLC.

Cherrika Fauntleroy, A Touch of Hope Spring Cleaning

Chiroya Cephas, CEPHAS NEXT INC

Corey Smith, DMA Floors

Danny Abirafeh, Smash My Trash Richmond

Edwin Minter, MinterFresh Cleaning Services

Elizabeth Belcher, Trinity Steel Erection Inc.

Raja'ee El-Amin, H & H Real Estate Development Corp

Hasan Hannibal, The Hanson Company

Janet King, Trinity Commercial Development LLC

Jeff Zoeckler, Hana Engineers and Consultants LLC

Jesse Clark, New Kent Coatings

Larry D. Wallace Sr., Wallace & Sons Transport LLC

Matthew Stewart, Clark's Lumber and Millwork

Mo Karnage, Karnage Construction LLC

Nicole Mason, Glean LLC

Rick Hughes, Ball Office Products

Ryan McClanan, Victory Pest Management LLC

Thomas Addison, 4TAS Supply

Tiffany Dabney, D&H Construction Services Inc.

Will McLendon, Carville Landscape Company

Interested firms can learn more about the Strategic Partnership Program or apply for an upcoming class by visiting www.clarkconstruction.com/spp.

