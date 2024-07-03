List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Clark Construction Announces Inaugural Graduates from Central Virginia Training Program for Small, Diverse-Owned Firms

    Wed July 03, 2024 - National Edition
    Clark Construction


    Richmond graduates join the broader SPP alumni network of more than 1,600 business leaders and construction entrepreneurs.
    Photo courtesy of Clark Construction Group
    Richmond graduates join the broader SPP alumni network of more than 1,600 business leaders and construction entrepreneurs.

    Twenty-two Richmond, Va.-area small and diverse business leaders are positioned to take their firms to new heights following their successful completion of Clark Construction Group's Strategic Partnership Program (SPP).

    Throughout the six-month executive development course, SPP participants focused on a range of business and construction industry topics, including financial statements and accounting, insurance and bonding, estimating, purchasing, project management and essential business competencies such as presentation and networking skills.

    The learning experience culminated with a capstone project where SPP participants presented to industry leaders.

    "I am thrilled Clark has expanded SPP to emerging firms in the Greater Richmond area. Many of the companies in our inaugural cohort are well known in the local subcontracting community and have been in operation for years. They are now empowered with the knowledge on how to scale and attract greater opportunities through this program. I look forward to what they will accomplish," said Brandon Shaw, vice president of Clark Construction leading the company's efforts in central Virginia.

    Established in 2006, the Strategic Partnership Program delivers executive MBA-style classes to small minority-, women-, and veteran-owned firms in the construction industry. The SPP curriculum combines classes taught by Clark's building professionals and local industry experts with interactive team projects and workshops.

    Clark founded the SPP to enhance the size, scale and capacity of small, local businesses to contribute to large-scale construction projects. Since its inception, Clark has expanded the course to 10 markets across the country. Richmond graduates join the broader SPP alumni network of more than 1,600 business leaders and construction entrepreneurs.

    Clark's inaugural Strategic Partnership Program cohort in the Greater Richmond area includes:

    • Anthony Forrest, B & S Development Inc.
    • Bryan Nevers, Wysin Contracting LLC.
    • Cherrika Fauntleroy, A Touch of Hope Spring Cleaning
    • Chiroya Cephas, CEPHAS NEXT INC
    • Corey Smith, DMA Floors
    • Danny Abirafeh, Smash My Trash Richmond
    • Edwin Minter, MinterFresh Cleaning Services
    • Elizabeth Belcher, Trinity Steel Erection Inc.
    • Raja'ee El-Amin, H & H Real Estate Development Corp
    • Hasan Hannibal, The Hanson Company
    • Janet King, Trinity Commercial Development LLC
    • Jeff Zoeckler, Hana Engineers and Consultants LLC
    • Jesse Clark, New Kent Coatings
    • Larry D. Wallace Sr., Wallace & Sons Transport LLC
    • Matthew Stewart, Clark's Lumber and Millwork
    • Mo Karnage, Karnage Construction LLC
    • Nicole Mason, Glean LLC
    • Rick Hughes, Ball Office Products
    • Ryan McClanan, Victory Pest Management LLC
    • Thomas Addison, 4TAS Supply
    • Tiffany Dabney, D&H Construction Services Inc.
    • Will McLendon, Carville Landscape Company

    Interested firms can learn more about the Strategic Partnership Program or apply for an upcoming class by visiting www.clarkconstruction.com/spp.




    Today's top stories

    Missouri's Buck O'Neil Bridge Nears Completion

    Snow, Ice Removal Industry Gathers for Annual SIMA Show

    Knife River Corporation, TxDOT Make Swift Repairs After Flood Damage

    Terex Utilities Service School Provides Hands-On Instruction for Techs

    Women of Asphalt Launches Scholarship in Conjunction With Caterpillar

    Komatsu Announces Expansion Plans in Arizona

    Komatsu Company Stores East Announce Upcoming Open Houses

    Brockton, Mass., Officials One Step Closer to Renovating or Building New High School



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Clark Construction Training Virginia







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA