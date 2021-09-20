Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Class in Session for Empire Techs

Mon September 20, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Empire Crane Company


Having attended the course, Empire’s techs will be able to safely support, troubleshoot and repair the Tadano GR product lines.
Having attended the course, Empire’s techs will be able to safely support, troubleshoot and repair the Tadano GR product lines.
Having attended the course, Empire’s techs will be able to safely support, troubleshoot and repair the Tadano GR product lines. Empire Crane had multiple technicians attend the course from its Syracuse, N.Y., Boston, Mass., and Bridgewater, N.J., locations.

Empire Crane technicians attended a Tadano class Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 to study the new Tadano GR rough terrain products. Jere Woolcock, Tadano training manager, taught the class.

Empire Crane had multiple technicians attend the course from its Syracuse, N.Y., Boston, Mass., and Bridgewater, N.J., locations.

Class topics covered:

  • Crane Safety
  • Travel & Transportation
  • Operation
  • Crane Control Systems
  • AML-C & DCU2-VCU System Understanding
  • Brake Functions
  • Steering Functions
  • Outrigger Functions
  • Super Structure Controls

Woolcock said, "Having attended the course, Empire's techs will be able to safely support, troubleshoot and repair the Tadano GR product lines. The goal of the class was for technicians to develop an understanding of Tadano GR schematics, systems, circuits and troubleshooting techniques.

"As an authorized Tadano dealer, we continually have GR rough terrain units in our fleet" said Paul Lonergan, president of Empire Crane. ‘When we invest in the newest technology on the market, we also need to invest in our techs education so they can offer the best service and support to customers."

In addition to Empire's Tadano GR-1000XLL-4, it has a Tadano GR-800XL-4 80 ton capacity, and a Tadano GR-1000XL-4 100 ton capacity crane on order. Empire Crane stocks many spare parts, filters, and accessories that are commonly used with the GR product line.

For more information, visit www.EmpireCrane.com.

Empire Crane had multiple technicians attend the course from its Syracuse, N.Y., Boston, Mass., and Bridgewater, N.J., locations.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Crews Install Largest Concrete Beams Manufactured in Midwest On Tri-State Tollway's $4B Project

2021-2022 Construction Economic Forecast

VIDEO: Maintaining Your Snowplow for Better Performance

VIDEO: Could You Pull a 100-Ton Volvo Hauler Using Only LEGO Technic Elements?

Ruhlin/Shelly and Sands JV Begins Largest Project in ODOT District 4's History

Aerial Equipment Prices Up 29% in the U.S. According to Ritchie Bros. September Market Trends Report

Dynapac North America Names Jamie Roush President/General Manager

Ritchie Bros. Sells $500M of Equipment Through Marketplace-E in 12 Months



 

Read more about...

Cranes Education Empire Crane Company Rough Terrain Cranes Tadano Training






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo