Having attended the course, Empire’s techs will be able to safely support, troubleshoot and repair the Tadano GR product lines.

Empire Crane technicians attended a Tadano class Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 to study the new Tadano GR rough terrain products. Jere Woolcock, Tadano training manager, taught the class.

Empire Crane had multiple technicians attend the course from its Syracuse, N.Y., Boston, Mass., and Bridgewater, N.J., locations.

Class topics covered:

Crane Safety

Travel & Transportation

Operation

Crane Control Systems

AML-C & DCU2-VCU System Understanding

Brake Functions

Steering Functions

Outrigger Functions

Super Structure Controls

Woolcock said, "Having attended the course, Empire's techs will be able to safely support, troubleshoot and repair the Tadano GR product lines. The goal of the class was for technicians to develop an understanding of Tadano GR schematics, systems, circuits and troubleshooting techniques.

"As an authorized Tadano dealer, we continually have GR rough terrain units in our fleet" said Paul Lonergan, president of Empire Crane. ‘When we invest in the newest technology on the market, we also need to invest in our techs education so they can offer the best service and support to customers."

In addition to Empire's Tadano GR-1000XLL-4, it has a Tadano GR-800XL-4 80 ton capacity, and a Tadano GR-1000XL-4 100 ton capacity crane on order. Empire Crane stocks many spare parts, filters, and accessories that are commonly used with the GR product line.

For more information, visit www.EmpireCrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories