--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ClearSpan Offers Cooperative Purchasing for a Streamlined Building Process

Wed June 10, 2020 - National Edition
ClearSpan


ClearSpan is an awarded contract holder of Sourcewell and is proud to offer its municipal customers cooperative purchasing.

With Sourcewell, municipalities are able to save time and money by working directly with ClearSpan through a simple purchase order process, while satisfying all local and state procurement regulations. This allows local governments to get a structural solution quickly and when they need it most.

Sourcewell, formerly NJPA, is a municipal contracting agency and is able to provide its members with beneficial purchasing contracts under the guidance of the Uniform Municipal Contracting Law.

Members of Sourcewell have access to an extensive database, which extends beyond just buildings, of approved venders and suppliers. The program allows municipalities to save significant time and money on many of the projects they implement throughout the year.

Working with Sourcewell was a natural choice for ClearSpan, who has been providing custom and turnkey building solutions to municipalities and local governments for over 40 years, according to the company. While ClearSpan has become synonymous with sand and salt storage buildings, it also has built hundreds of municipal storage structures, recreational facilities, gyms and much more.

Local governments opt for ClearSpan's structural solutions, because the structures inherently fit many of the factors they are looking for, according to the company. Between the low cost per square foot, ability to reduce monthly utility expenses and the option for stamped engineered drawings, it is easy for ClearSpan to get approved for government projects.

ClearSpan building specialists work with each customer one on one to learn what they need out of a building, and they can offer stock building options or customize a building to suit even the most specific details and requirements. ClearSpan building specialists have extensive experience working on municipal projects, so they know the process and can offer invaluable advice.

ClearSpan is a one-stop shop, and can outfit every building with all the needed tools and accessories. This allows customers to get a building that looks fantastic, while also providing superior functionality. ClearSpan manufactures each structure themselves, and it also offers in-house financing and installation services. This ensures each project is handled smoothly and efficiently.

For more information, call 866/643-1010 or visit www.ClearSpan.com.


 

Read more about...

Business News ClearSpan NJPA Sourcewell