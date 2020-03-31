ClearSpan Reacts to COVID-19 with Disaster Response Structures

The versatility of these structures makes them ideal for temporary medical facilities, drive through COVID-19 testing, temporary emergency housing and much more.

ClearSpan Structures has adjusted its manufacturing facility to provide governments, medical centers and communities with rapidly deployable disaster response structures and medical buildings. ClearSpan is now able to ship these buildings in fewer than 24 hours, and because of this quick turn around, the company already has buildings being used to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those that need a building are urged to call Geoff Ching at 860/930-0126.

ClearSpan buildings have a number of features that make them an ideal choice for disaster response, according to the manufacturer. Besides having a 24 hour ship time, the structures have minimal foundation requirements. ClearSpan offers numerous foundation options, but the Helical Anchoring System and Epoxy Anchoring System are the two options that best fit disaster and pandemic response applications.

Helical Anchors drill directly into the ground, creating a secure foundation that allows the structure to be built just about anywhere. The Epoxy Anchoring System is ideal for buildings that need to be constructed on an existing foundation or concrete pad. Both foundations can be permanent or temporary, and they are an environmentally friendly option that won't disturb the surrounding environment after they are removed.

These buildings also are an exceptional option for communities, because they can be easily relocated and repurposed for numerous municipal applications, according to the manufacturer.

ClearSpan provides in-house installation services, so communities can benefit from expert construction that is quick, efficient and above all else, done right the first time. For those that wish to use existing crews, ClearSpan can send a project manager to oversee construction. Both of these options allow ClearSpan buildings to be in use within a matter of days.

Users also benefit from the clear span design of these structures. The buildings naturally do not require internal support posts, so users can utilize every square inch of the structure's interior.

ClearSpan structures are made from a triple-galvanized, structural steel frame that features a 50 year warranty. Covering the frame is ClearSpan's famed fabric cladding. The polyethylene cover allows light to filter through, so there is no need for artificial lighting during the daytime. The fabric is made with a rip-stop weave, so any potential tears are stopped before they even begin. ClearSpan fabric covers are backed by a 20 year warranty.

The structures also feature natural ventilation, so users benefit from fresh, healthy air without the need for an extensive HVAC system.

For more information, call 860/930-0126 or visit https://www.clearspan.com/industries-page/temp-housing-disaster-recovery/.