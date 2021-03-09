Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

ClearSpan Structures Offers New System for Corrosion Resistance

Tue March 09, 2021 - National Edition
ClearSpan


The PPG PSX 700FD painting system can be quickly and easily applied, and since ClearSpan manufactures its own I-Beams, adding the coating doesn’t significantly alter delivery and installation timelines. 
The PPG PSX 700FD painting system can be quickly and easily applied, and since ClearSpan manufactures its own I-Beams, adding the coating doesn’t significantly alter delivery and installation timelines. 

ClearSpan Structures has introduced the PPG PSX 700FD painting system to its list of building customizations.

The system provides protection against corrosion, chemicals, abrasions and much more, and it is available with ClearSpan's I-Beam frames. The addition of PPG's painting system enables the structures to withstand the harshest environments and promotes a long lifespan, according to the company.

"As we continue to work on more buildings for customers with highly corrosive environments, it was imperative for ClearSpan to find the highest-quality coating," said ClearSpan's Director of Sales, Geoff Ching. "By partnering with PPG, we can apply the PSX 700 coating at our Dyersville, Iowa, manufacturing facility."

The corrosion resistance provided by PPG PSX 700FD makes it ideal for tough applications, like sand and salt storage, boat houses and marine storage, waste and recycling facilities, oil and gas processing and much more, according to the company.

The PPG PSX 700FD painting system can be quickly and easily applied, and since ClearSpan manufactures its own I-Beams, adding the coating doesn't significantly alter delivery and installation timelines.

The system adds aesthetic value, as it provides a glossy finish that also protects against UV rays, dirt, fumes, stains and graffiti. The paint requires minimal maintenance and it has a lengthy history and proven track record of being used on bridges, wind turbines, stadiums and much more.

"For ClearSpan customers who are looking for a superior coating that protects against long-term corrosion, we highly recommend PPG PSX 700FD," said Ching.

For more information, call 866/643-1010 or visit /www.clearspan.com.




Today's top stories

Over the Lagoon — Joint Venture Leads Bridge Replacement Over Coastal Wetland

Koss Construction Keeps I-555 Job On Track

Rototilt Launches Knowledge Webinars

NAWIC, Safe Site Check In Report Rise in Job Opportunities for Women

Dynamic Infrastructure's Defect-Detection AI Reaches Near Engineering Level Bridge Assessments

Funds to Upgrade Georgia Tech Athletics Facility Exceeds Goal

North Carolina DOT Needs Skilled Workers, Will Offer Free Training

Construction Crews Reach Milestone at Climate Pledge Arena



 

Read more about...

ClearSpan New Products






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo