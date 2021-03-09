The PPG PSX 700FD painting system can be quickly and easily applied, and since ClearSpan manufactures its own I-Beams, adding the coating doesn’t significantly alter delivery and installation timelines.

ClearSpan Structures has introduced the PPG PSX 700FD painting system to its list of building customizations.

The system provides protection against corrosion, chemicals, abrasions and much more, and it is available with ClearSpan's I-Beam frames. The addition of PPG's painting system enables the structures to withstand the harshest environments and promotes a long lifespan, according to the company.

"As we continue to work on more buildings for customers with highly corrosive environments, it was imperative for ClearSpan to find the highest-quality coating," said ClearSpan's Director of Sales, Geoff Ching. "By partnering with PPG, we can apply the PSX 700 coating at our Dyersville, Iowa, manufacturing facility."

The corrosion resistance provided by PPG PSX 700FD makes it ideal for tough applications, like sand and salt storage, boat houses and marine storage, waste and recycling facilities, oil and gas processing and much more, according to the company.

The PPG PSX 700FD painting system can be quickly and easily applied, and since ClearSpan manufactures its own I-Beams, adding the coating doesn't significantly alter delivery and installation timelines.

The system adds aesthetic value, as it provides a glossy finish that also protects against UV rays, dirt, fumes, stains and graffiti. The paint requires minimal maintenance and it has a lengthy history and proven track record of being used on bridges, wind turbines, stadiums and much more.

"For ClearSpan customers who are looking for a superior coating that protects against long-term corrosion, we highly recommend PPG PSX 700FD," said Ching.

For more information, call 866/643-1010 or visit /www.clearspan.com.

Today's top stories