Photo courtesy of Cleveland Brothers William “Bill” Kirchhoff Sr. died July 1, 2024, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Kirchhoff was born July 14, 1941, in Swedesboro, N.J., to Christian and Alice Kirchhoff.

In his early years, Mr. Kirchhoff (or "Sweet William from Swedesboro") could be found on a ballfield or at The Old Ford Hotel, which his father owned. While in school, he earned seven letters in football, basketball and baseball. He was named "Second Team All Tri-County" in football. Graduating at the age of 16, and following his love of history, he enrolled at Gettysburg College. While at Gettysburg, he joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and played baseball. This also is where he met his Bible tutor, Jean Cleveland, the future love of his life. He and Jean married in late December in 1963.

Mr. Kirchhoff joined Jean's family's business, Cleveland Brothers Equipment Company, the local Caterpillar dealer, where he ultimately served as executive vice president and dealer principal.

While Mr. Kirchhoff was very active in the business community, most of his passion revolved around family and friends. If he wasn't attending a grandchild's activity, one could probably find him on a golf course, the beach in Ocean City, N.J., poolside at Loblolly, the boardroom of Gettysburg College, with his Monday night dinner crowd, with his Tri-County Stock Club buddies or attending Sunday Mass.

"My grandfather was a man dedicated to his family, friends, Cleveland Brothers and the joys of life," said Tommy Kirchhoff, rental branch manager of Cleveland Brothers. "His wisdom and genuine kindness left a legacy of excellence and integrity in the construction industry. I'll miss most his laughter, endless stories about life, work, sports, family and his unwavering support in offering me advice about all of it. He liked to say, ‘Everything in moderation, including moderation.' His spirit and the values that he instilled will continue to guide us every day."

Mr. Kirchhoff was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Marcia Rodenhaver, his son, Tom Kirchhoff, and his grandson, Kyle Klock. Survivors include his wife, Jean Cleveland Kirchhoff; his daughter, Karen, and her husband, Rob; his other daughter, Katie, and her husband, Anson; his daughter-in-law, Staci, and her husband, Greg; his eight grandchildren, Trey (Julia), Tommy, Tommy, Belle (Nick), Sam, Macklin, Brynley and Ty; and his brother, Chris.

