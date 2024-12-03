Cleveland Browns, Berea partners plan District 46 expansion at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mixed-use development will feature sports fields, hotel, medical facility, retail space. Anticipated opening in 2027 to benefit community and enhance neighborhood.

Berea City Schools, the city of Berea, DiGeronimo Companies, Haslam Sports Group and University Hospitals are teaming up on the creation of District 46 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. An expansion of the existing footprint of the Cleveland Browns in Berea, this new neighborhood will be more than 16 acres and utilized for a variety of spaces benefiting the region with an anticipated opening in early 2027.

District 46, a mixed-use neighborhood adjacent to the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, will be developed by Ohio-based DiGeronimo Companies and will include a community field lined for multiple sports for youth, high school and adult participation; an upscale hotel that will be developed in partnership with Crawford Hoying and operated by Shaner Hotel Group; a sports medicine facility operated by the team health-system partner, University Hospitals (UH); market-rate apartments; a field house for community use; a parking garage; and 30,000 sq. ft. of retail space to support the new pedestrian-friendly neighborhood.

"The city of Berea and Mayor Kleem have been incredible partners to us at the Browns and the Haslam Sports Group, and we're thrilled to work with them on this expansion project that will benefit so many members of our neighborhood," said David Jenkins, Haslam Sports Group chief operating officer. "We're thrilled to be working with local developer DiGeronimo and additional partners University Hospitals and Berea City Schools on District 46 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and know this development will be transformative for this community."

"On behalf of the city of Berea, we're excited to deepen our existing working relationship with the Haslam and Johnson families as well as the Cleveland Browns as we begin to create District 46," said city of Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem. "For our residents and our community, these new spaces will continue to enhance all our city has to offer and will bring new opportunities for growth that we're extremely excited about."

"We're proud to work with the Cleveland Browns and the city of Berea on this incredible project which will be transformational for the area," said Vic DiGeronimo Jr., DiGeronimo Companies chief executive officer. "With so many great partners involved in District 46 from the northeast Ohio region, we're thrilled to help bring this vision to life and see the positive impact it will have for years to come."

More development plans will be released in the months to come.

