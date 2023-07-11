The reconstruction of the “High C” Gates secured the Transportation Construction Project of the Year Over $150 million award, which also recognized the collaboration among DFW, American Airlines and construction management firms HNTB and RM Chin. (DFW Airport photo)

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has received five Project Achievement awards from the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) North Texas. Among these recognitions, DFW was named Owner of the Year, commending the Airport's commitment to advancing the construction management industry, supporting professionals and fostering investment in construction programs.

DFW also also celebrated across multiple other project categories:

High C Gates

The reconstruction of the "High C" Gates secured the Transportation Construction Project of the Year Over $150 million award, which also recognized the collaboration among DFW, American Airlines and construction management firms HNTB and RM Chin.

The gates were built utilizing the latest innovation in modular construction and engineering. The gates were constructed offsite, then transported overnight into place to allow for the inside finishes to begin. Modular construction reduced the time needed to build the gates, reducing the impact on customers. Due to the collaborative approach with DFW constructing the shell and core of the terminal and American Airlines constructing the finishes of the interior, the High C gates were completed under budget and four months ahead of schedule. Gate C33 will be renovated as part of this project and will open as C35, once renovations are complete this summer.

North East End Around Taxiway

The Northeast End Around Taxiway project was named Transportation Construction Project of the Year under $100 million. The Southwest Campus project was honored in the water/wastewater category for projects under $50 million.

The Northeast EAT project is a key part of DFW's overall 10-year infrastructure capital plan, which includes enhancing or rebuilding runways, roadways, bridges and other major infrastructure needs.

End-around taxiways enhance safety by allowing arriving aircraft to taxi around DFW's active runways rather than wait to cross them and eliminating runway crossings. The taxiways also increase operational efficiency, generate aircraft operating cost savings, and save on passenger travel time.

"At DFW, we are focused on the future," said Khaled Naja, EVP Infrastructure and Development. "While we continue to evolve, our commitment to our customers and our community hasn't changed. We have invested not just in our infrastructure, but in our future, ensuring you have the best experience on your journey through DFW Airport."

As part of a package funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, this project focuses on infrastructure to enhance the customer experience and safety while traveling into and out of DFW.

Aiport Digital Tower

Finally, the Airport Digital Tower project garnered recognition in the newly introduced Project Controls category for Innovation. Firms AECOM and DFW Controls and Analytics also were recognized for their efforts with these projects.

"The DFW Airport team, working in close collaboration with partners like American Airlines, consistently raises the bar for efficiency and design," said Mohamed Charkas, DFW's executive vice president of infrastructure and development. "The High C gates project stands as a shining example of our commitment to transform travel for our passengers while leveraging innovation and imagination to deliver world-class projects."

The CMAA North Texas awards recognized projects based on their innovative use of technology, sustainability practices, construction efficiency and the quality and functionality of the completed structures.

